Kodak Black's Ex Maranda Johnson Is Looking For More Child Support Money Following Alleged Brawl

One of Kodak Black's exes is seeking out more child support according to a new report from TMZ Hip Hop. Per the publication, its Maranda Johnson who is the one demanding the increase. Overall, this news arrives after a throwdown between three of Kodak Black's baby mamas. It was during a birthday party for one of the kids and it went down back in January. Arguments broke out, according to the bodycam footage obtained by TMZ, and two of them wound up getting into it.

There are even allegations that one of Kodak Black's exes wanted to fight the rapper himself. However, he had left before all of the madness ensued. A brother of one of the mothers even got into the mix, which then led Kodak's remaining crew to deescalate things. No one sustained serious injuries from this alleged tussle outside of one man bleeding from his head. This fight though is actually what Kodak Black's legal team believes is the driving force behind this request from Maranda.

How Many Kids Does Kodak Black Have?

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 24: Kodak Black performs during Sexyy Red 4 President Tour at State Farm Arena on August 24, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Per the MC's attorney, Bradford Cohen, she filed the legal documentation to a Broward County, Florida court last week. Maranda and Kodak share two children together, which Bradford claims is the reason for this sudden desire to get her hands on extra funds. It's worth noting though that the "ZEZE" rapper sees all of his little ones and takes care of them financially.