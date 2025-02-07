Kodak Black’s Exes’ Alleged Fight Aftermath Captured In Police Body Cam Footage

Some serious drama unfolded at a birthday party for one of Kodak Black's children back in January, and now, TMZ has obtained bodycam footage of officers arriving to the scene. Reportedly, the rapper had invited three of the mothers of his kids to the event, which turned out to be a bad move. They began to argue, and two of them allegedly fought. One of the women is even accused of trying to fight Kodak three times. The woman's brother allegedly proceeded to step in, prompting Kodak's crew to get involved.
Sources close to Kodak tell the outlet that he left the party before the alleged altercation took place. He was nowhere to be found once police arrived. He is mentioned various times in the bodycam footage, however. The police report also notes that they spoke with a man who was injured and bleeding from his head. He didn't provide them with much info.
Who Are The Mothers Of Kodak Black's Children?
Kodak Black reportedly has five children with four different women. These women are Maranda Johnson, Daijanae Ward, Jammiah "Maya" Broomfield, and another woman. His youngest child, Prince Vulture Octave Kapri, was born this January. The infant's mother took to Instagram to share some sweet photos of the newborn, and to deliver a heartfelt message about his arrival.
“01/01/2025, 8:00pm// PRINCE VULTURE. The Last Piece Of My Heart. Idk How I Can Ever Repay You God For My Blessings But Ima Do Right By U And My Kids In The Meantime. My Life Feel Complete Now, My Boy Is Perfect. Happy New Year #2025," she captioned her post. It remains unclear whether or not Kodak was present for the birth, as he was not featured in any of the photos. It was announced that his fifth child was on the way back in August of last year, just a few months after a different woman gave birth to his fourth child.