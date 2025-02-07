Kodak Black’s Exes’ Alleged Fight Aftermath Captured In Police Body Cam Footage

Some serious drama unfolded at a birthday party for one of Kodak Black's children back in January, and now, TMZ has obtained bodycam footage of officers arriving to the scene. Reportedly, the rapper had invited three of the mothers of his kids to the event, which turned out to be a bad move. They began to argue, and two of them allegedly fought. One of the women is even accused of trying to fight Kodak three times. The woman's brother allegedly proceeded to step in, prompting Kodak's crew to get involved.

Sources close to Kodak tell the outlet that he left the party before the alleged altercation took place. He was nowhere to be found once police arrived. He is mentioned various times in the bodycam footage, however. The police report also notes that they spoke with a man who was injured and bleeding from his head. He didn't provide them with much info.

Read More: Kodak Black Clarifies He Would Never Hit A Woman After Concerning Rant About Someone Disrespecting His Mom

Who Are The Mothers Of Kodak Black's Children?

Kodak Black reportedly has five children with four different women. These women are Maranda Johnson, Daijanae Ward, Jammiah "Maya" Broomfield, and another woman. His youngest child, Prince Vulture Octave Kapri, was born this January. The infant's mother took to Instagram to share some sweet photos of the newborn, and to deliver a heartfelt message about his arrival.