Kodak Black Expecting A Fifth Child Months After His Fourth Was Born

This new child comes amid some previous drama.

In late February, Kodak Black and now ex-girlfriend Maranda Johnson welcomed child number four into the world. "2/27 a prince was born", she wrote on X (formerly Twitter). What was extra special about this birth was that the Florida rapper was able to get permission from the midwife to help deliver the baby on his own. They are currently up to two children together, with two-year-old daughter, Queen Yuri, being their other bundle of joy. However, it seems that the hitmaker is not done extending his legacy. According to HipHopDX, Kodak Black announced that he is expecting baby number five and did so in explosive fashion, literally. Tons of fireworks were shot off in someone's backyard with big lit up letters spelling out Baby Kapri.

If you're wondering why Kapri, it ties into Kodak's surname. The veteran artist does have multiple baby mamas, so you know there's bound to be at least a little drama involved. However, we would argue that there was quite a bit of it this time around. Jammiah "Maya" Broomfield, one of Black's multiple co-parents, was the one that revealed that this fifth newborn was coming. However, she was not willing to spill the beans on who the mother was.

Kodak Black Celebrates Child Number 5 In Style

This information trickled down to Maranda and she was not happy about the news. In fact, she vandalized some of Kodak's luxury cars in anger and went sent her over the edge was him being seen with "Maya" in public. Because of this, Maranda then directed her rage toward "Maya". "You doing all that groupie shit and still don’t got s***. Everything he buy King you sell it to buy drugs. You deadbeat-a** b****. You so proud to get f***ed and sent home. How you a side b**** to yo own bd??". So, it seems that it isn't totally confirmed who the baby mama is, but based on Maranda's actions, there's a good chance it's "Maya". Regardless, congratulations to Kodak!