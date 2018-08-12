new child
- RelationshipsSexyy Red Hilariously Shows Support For DDG And Halle Bailey's ChildSexyy replied to DDG's April Fool's Day tweet that showed a sonogram of his child. By Zachary Horvath
- RelationshipsRihanna "Loves Being A Mom" With "Great Dad" A$AP RockyA source spoke to People Magazine about their healthy and loving relationship with their child.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- GramDaBaby Confirms Another Child Is On The Way, Denies Cheating On Baby MamaMeme, the mother of DaBaby's daughter, claimed the rapper had impregnated another woman. The "Suge" rapper insists that his only concern in this situation is his kids.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentKim Kardashian & Kanye West Finally Reveal Name Of Their Fourth ChildTheir second son was born last week.By Aron A.
- MusicXXXTENTACION's Unborn Child's Mother's Identity Revealed In Murder CaseAccording to reports, she's expected to give birth at the end of January.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentRashida Jones Secretly Gave Birth Months AgoThe actress welcomes her first child with boyfriend Ezra Koenig. By Nicole Fee
- MusicRobin Thicke & His Model Girlfriend Are Pregnant AgainThe couple is already ready for another.By Zaynab
- MusicTaylor Bennett & His Partner Are Expecting Their 1st Child, A Baby BoyBabies making babies.By Devin Ch
- MusicNBA YoungBoy Soon To Be A Father Of FourMaury Povich has offered to help settle things with the mother.By Brynjar Chapman