DDG Will Do Anything To Protect Halo On "Sh**t Up Your Block"

Over the past couple of months, Michigan multi-hyphenate DDG has put out two singles. Unfortunately, they have not been very memorable in our opinion. His voice seems to be the biggest issue we have with sound. For some reason, it is hard to tell when you hear a song from him. The beats have also been fairly run-of-the-mill. However, DDG is riding a bit of a different wave on "Sh**t Up Your Block."

The reason we say that is because Cash Cobain produced this cut. If you are not familiar with his style, it is very woozy, low-key, and hazy. He also likes to rely more heavily on bass and less drums. That is the case with "Sh**t Up Your Block."

Read More: D.L. Hughley Calls Out DJ Khaled's Silence On War In Gaza Despite His Palestinian Roots

Listen To "Sh**t Up Your Block" By DDG

Also drawing us into this record are DDG's lyrics. It is clear that he is dedicating this song to his newborn son Halo. The writing is a little suspect, saying he will "spin," even though he is "not affiliated with gangs." Of course, the rapper and his boo, Halle Bailey, welcomed their child at the start of 2024. There was tons of speculation on whether or not she was pregnant. This song also comes at the perfect time, as Halo was born two months ago yesterday.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "Sh**t Up Your Block," by DDG? Is this one of his strongest tracks lately, why or why not? What is your favorite element of the song and why? Do you think he has an album on the way? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding DDG. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

I can’t be childish, b***, I got a kid

Told her we can link but just not at my crib

My son custom down to the chain, to the f****n' bib

I’m not affiliated with gangs, but for him I’ll spin

Shoot up yo' block, shoot up yo' block, shoot up yo' block (Ooh), shoot up yo' block

When it come to my son and my fam, you get popped

Read More: Deiondra Sanders Reveals She Is Pregnant With Jacquees' Child, He Reacts