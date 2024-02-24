DDG Is "Going To The Top" On His Latest Single

DDG for some reason just does not hit the sweet spot for us when it comes to crafting memorable tracks. The multi-hyphenate from Michigan does not have to be a wordsmith by any means. Creating easy-going tracks that are catchy is not a bad thing to make a career off of. However, DDG just does not have that special sauce even on his latest single "Going To The Top."

This follows up his "She Don't Play" offering from late December. It was more a of club/party track about a woman who could get whatever she wanted. There are a lot of artists who make similar music to DDG. But, what helps them stand out is the way they deliver their lyrics and the production choices they make.

Listen To "Going To The Top" By DDG

For the past YouTuber, it seems that he selects basic flows and instrumentals that you will hear all over the current hip-hop landscape. "Going To The Top" is about grinding and flexing how far you have come and how no one is better. It is a common rap topic and has given us plenty of memorable tracks. Yet again though, DDG does nothing to show us why it should be worth going back to this. Still, if you want to support, click the link to check out the song above.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "Going To The Top," by DDG? Is this better than "She Don't Play," why or why not? Do you think he should drop a new album this year? What is your favorite element of the song?

Quotable Lyrics:

I wanna go on a vacation, I'll book it

I'm tryna get straight to the point and they crooked

They gave me the lane to the top and I took it

I'm going to the top, oh, yeah, I'm going to the top, oh, yeah

These n****s be focused on nothin' but b*****s

You barely got money, but you let her spend it

