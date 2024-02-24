Benzino Claims To Be "The Eminem Slayer" After Their Recent Beef

While much of the world was focusing on Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion's beef. Eminem and Benzino were also going back and forth. The beef began when Eminem took shots an Benzino on the song "Doomsday" from the new Lyrical Lemonade album All Is Yellow. He used the song as an opportunity to take shots at Zino's appearance, his career path, and his allegedly dwindling financials. The song was short but absolutely packed full of disses one after another.

Though Benzino didn't respond immediately, once he did he didn't hold anything back. He released a pair of diss tracks called "Vulturius" and "Rap Elvis." Combined they made for a pretty robust portrait of Em as a kind of culture vulture and even had some fans claiming the Zino may have come out on top. But many others in the rap world slammed Zino for even entering the beef with one of the most notoriously lethal MCs in all of rap in the first place. And in the weeks since then more and more things have happened that seem to imply he lost the beef. Despite that he's still claiming a major victory in his most recent statement.

Read More: Benzino Admits To Being An "A**hole" While He Was At The Source

Recently Benzino sat down for an interview with The Art Of Dialogue where he discussed the beef even more. “I already killed him with ‘Rap Elvis.’ Where’s he at? Where’s the response? I want to battle him face-to-face. I think he’s overrated. I think he sucks as a rapper," he says in the interview.

Later on in the interview he predicted that he would go down as the winner of the beef. But he didn't just claim victory in their own personal beef, but claims to have dethroned Eminem personally. "“I’m going to go down in history as the Eminem slayer," he said during his own examination of how the beef went. What do you think of Benzino's newest comments about being "the Eminem Slayer?" Do you believe that he's come out on top of the beef so far? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Benzino Brags About Wild Sex Life In Salacious Interview

[Via]