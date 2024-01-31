Eminem Labeled "Rap Elvis" In Benzino's Second Diss Track

Eminem and Benzino may not be THE rap beef that erupted over the weekend. But the pair's reigniting of their hostility did turn plenty of heads. It all started when Em made an appearance on the new Cole Bennett-curated Lyrical Lemonade album All Is Yellow. He appears on the track "Doomsday Pt. 2" and uses it as a platform to call out longtime rival Benzino. He also roped in Benzino's daughter Coi Leray, though she tried her best to duck under the beef in a series of tweets.

Unsurprisingly, Benzino responded. Though he took a few days to craft a proper response eventually he dropped "Vulturius". The track was on the shorter side but featured a pretty robust attack on Em. It featured numerous shots at him for being a white culture vulture within the world of hip-hop. While these accusations go back decades against Eminem, Benzino finds some clever ways to work them into his diss track. The song surprisingly had some fans confessing that he may have scored a victory against Em. And now, he's doubling down on those accusations with yet another diss song. Check out the track "Rap Elvis" below.

Benzino's Second Eminem Diss

For the new song, Benzino takes a more robust approach. On "Rap Elvis" he dishes out more than four full minutes of disses. He doubles down on the culture vulture accusations comparing what Em did with rap to what Elvis did with rock. He also accuses Em of trying to clout chase on the back of both him and Coi Leray.

Eminem almost dropped another diss track of his own, though not aimed at Benzino. Over the weekend when it was announced that Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson was staying with the team for another season, fans celebrated. Em took to Twitter to joke about scraping a diss track he was working on for the coach if he decided to leave. What do you think of Benzino's second Eminem diss track "Rap Elvis?" Do you think Benzino has gotten the best of Em in their newly re-ignited beef so far? Let us know in the comment section below.

