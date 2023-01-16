One of the music world’s most beloved power couples still turns heads with every new tidbit. Moreover, a recent report from People said that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are “obsessed” with their baby boy. According to an unnamed source, the “Umbrella” singer “loves being a mom” and her partner is a “great dad.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 24: A$AP Rocky and Rihanna attend Mercer Prince Collab at 42 D’or on September 24, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Furthermore, the couple welcomed their child into the world in May of 2022, so his first birthday isn’t far off. Even though both artists have millions of fans begging for new music, stronger priorities are clearly at play. Moreover, People‘s source spoke to them about their relationship.

“Rihanna loves being a mom. She is obsessed with her baby boy,” the insider stated. Also, they added that the “Praise The Lord” rapper is “very involved as well and a great dad.”

Most recently, the “Fashion Killa” collaborators’ son made his TikTok debut on Rihanna’s page. In the endearing video, the son smiled and cooed at his mother, while she asked “You trying to get Mommy’s phone?” While many loved the child’s reveal and showed love, the couple haven’t shared his name yet.

Later in the clip, their son yawned as he looked out of a car window, and it marks Rihanna’s first TikTok post. She captioned it with “Hacked,” so maybe the little guy is smarter than his age lets on.

Regardless, unnamed sources already gave media outlets some info on the couple’s new baby, even right when he was born. Moreover, People reported that the couple stayed in their Los Angeles home when Rihanna birthed her son.

“Rihanna is doing well. They are very excited to be parents. Rihanna is already a wonderful mom,” a source said upon the baby’s birth.

“Everything Rihanna does, she does it her own way on her own timetable, and having a baby is no different,” another source expressed when they announced the baby was coming. Also, the source said they were incredibly happy from the jump. “They’re just like any other pair of parents-to-be. Yes, they happen to be famous, but they’re just the cutest, giddiest young couple that’s expecting kids.”

What do you think of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky loving their mom and dad roles with their son?

