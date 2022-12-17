Rihanna’s pregnancy was undoubtedly one for the books. Even as her bump continued to grow earlier this year, she stepped out in sultry ensembles that had her looking and feeling her best. Since giving birth in May, the “Pon de Replay” hitmaker has been balancing her responsibilities as a mother and a businesswoman as she enters this new chapter of her life.

While she’s been open about talking about her infant son, the Barbadian singer and her beau, A$AP Rocky have yet to share his face with the world – until now, that is. On Saturday (December 17), the 34-year-old made her TikTok debut with a video of the little guy, which she aptly captioned, “Hacked.”

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are seen on October 03, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

In the heartwarming video, he coos and smiles at Rih. “You tryna get mommy’s phone?” she asks her baby from behind the camera. Later on, in the same clip, we see the growing boy yawning as he watches out the car window.

Since she posted the video earlier this morning, the Bad Gal and her mini-me have earned upwards of 250K likes. In the comment section, many pointed out that the infant bears a strong resemblance to his mother. “AWWWW HE LOOK JUST LIKE HER,” one person wrote.

“[It] feels abnormal that we get to see him before Christmas,” someone else joked. “It’s like a gift.” Another added, “Ri!! You made a person!! He’s real y’all. I love him [already].”

Aside from the adorable TikTok, photos of Rihanna and Rocky’s firstborn have additionally been making rounds online.

Shared exclusively with Hollywood Unlocked, the images see the couple’s lookalike wearing a white onesie in bed as he sucks on a pacifier. Another finds his father holding him up with a piece of fabric draped over his head. Seems like the Testing rapper is hoping his son will channel his inner “Babushka Boi” early on.

Presently, the musical couple hasn’t shared the name of their bundle of joy with the world. Check out his first photos exclusively below, and tell us what you think a suitable moniker is down in the comments.

[Via]