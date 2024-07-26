Wiz Khalifa Welcomes First Child With Girlfriend Aimee Aguilar

Wiz is now a father of two.

Wiz Khalifa and Aimee Aguilar are parents! The couple welcomed their first child together, a daughter, on July 17. Khalifa and Aguilar kept the specific details surrounding the birth under wraps, but they've since confirmed that their daughter's name is Kaydence. The happy couple also detailed their experiences on social media. Wiz Khalifa posted a video on Instagram with the caption: "POV thinking about all the outfits I’m about to pick out for my daughter." Aguilar, meanwhile, divulged some of the complications that arose during the birth on TikTok.

"I gave birth exactly a week ago today, so I am a week postpartum," Aguilar told followers on July 24. She posed for the camera, but revealed that she's been unable to exercise sine giving birth to Kaydence. "I ended up tearing," she explained. "So, during the labor and I pushed her out, I tore. I have stitches down there, so I think I'm going to wait another week or two before I start doing anything strenuous on my body." Kaydence is Aimee Aguilar's first child, and Wiz Khalifa's second. The rapper also has a son named Sebastian with ex-wife Amber Rose.

Wiz Khalifa Also Has A Son With Ex-Wife Amber Rose

Wiz Khalifa has been forthcoming about fatherhood, and how it's changed him as a person. He detailed his co-parenting situation with Rose during a January appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast. "It's good. It's fun," he explained. "Well not fun, but like, I think I'm in a good situation with her as a co-parent. Especially through time. Things have just eased up and become a lot more enjoyable and just regular of a process." Wiz Khalifa also noted that becoming a parent was difficult early on in his career. He learned how to adjust, and become a better father, as he matured.