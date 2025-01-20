Kodak Black's Baby Mama Reveals They Welcomed His Fifth Child Earlier This Year

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 4.0K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2023 One Music Festival
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 28: Kodak Black performs onstage during Day 1 of One MusicFest at Piedmont Park on October 28, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/FilmMagic/Getty Images)
He now has five children by four different woman. Congratulations to both!

Congratulations are in order for Kodak Black and his baby mama, the latter of which revealed that she reportedly gave birth to his fifth child on New Year's Day to usher in 2025. He has four other children with three other women, and his fifth child's mother's Instagram post announcing this doesn't show whether or not he was present at the birth. "01/01/2025, 8:00pm// PRINCE VULTURE," the mother captioned the post. "The Last Piece Of My Heart. Idk How I Can Ever Repay You God For My Blessings But Ima Do Right By U And My Kids In The Meantime. My Life Feel Complete Now, My Boy Is Perfect. Happy New Year #2025."

The baby boy is named Prince Vulture Octave Kapri (Kodak Black's legal name is Bill Kahan Kapri). Furthermore, news broke of his fifth child just a couple of months after he welcomed his fourth into the world, which caused a lot of discussion and divisive controversy online. Regardless of all that, we wish both parents the best moving forward and hope that they have many blessings and great times ahead.

Read More: Kodak Black Fans Encourage Him To Get Help After Alarming Livestream

Kodak Black Performing At Summer Smash 2024
kodak-black-summer-smash-2024-3
BRIDGEVIEW, IL - JUNE 15: Rapper, Kodak Black, performs during Day 2 of the Summer Smash festival 2024, in SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, IL. (Photo by Brandon Laws/HotNewHipHop)

Elsewhere for Kodak Black, he caused concern among some of his fans for various antics, statements, and behaviors. But he often clears things up when he feels like he can, such as some recently comments about rumors that he converted to Islam. "No disrespect to Muslims, no disrespect to any religion…" Yak expressed online. "I can’t tell you you’re wrong for being Christian. I can’t tell you you’re wrong for being Muslim. You can’t tell me I’m wrong for being Hebrew Israelite. I don’t understand why that post go viral. All y’all saw was a picture of me prostrating."

Meanwhile, as a result of a lot of fans speaking on Kodak Black and his struggles, he recently suggested that these and other hate campaigns will continue to target him, much like they targeted (and continue to target) Drake for the Kendrick Lamar rap battle and all its ensuing storylines. Both MCs seem to be big fans of each other, so it's no surprise the Florida MC would identify with his struggles. With his fifth child now, hopefully he focuses on the more important things in life.

Read More: Kodak Black Has Fans Concerned After “Sad“ Rolling Loud Miami Performance

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
2024 Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash Festival Music Kodak Black Shuts Down Rumors About Converting To Islam 618
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-AMA-ARRIVALS Relationships Kodak Black Expecting A Fifth Child Months After His Fourth Was Born 1175
kodak black Songs Kodak Black Encourages His Foes To "Cherish The Moment" 780
Mike Coppola/Getty Images Gossip Kodak Black Will Reportedly Plead Guilty In Illegal Gun Case 20.0K