Kodak Black's Baby Mama Reveals They Welcomed His Fifth Child Earlier This Year

Congratulations are in order for Kodak Black and his baby mama, the latter of which revealed that she reportedly gave birth to his fifth child on New Year's Day to usher in 2025. He has four other children with three other women, and his fifth child's mother's Instagram post announcing this doesn't show whether or not he was present at the birth. "01/01/2025, 8:00pm// PRINCE VULTURE," the mother captioned the post. "The Last Piece Of My Heart. Idk How I Can Ever Repay You God For My Blessings But Ima Do Right By U And My Kids In The Meantime. My Life Feel Complete Now, My Boy Is Perfect. Happy New Year #2025."

The baby boy is named Prince Vulture Octave Kapri (Kodak Black's legal name is Bill Kahan Kapri). Furthermore, news broke of his fifth child just a couple of months after he welcomed his fourth into the world, which caused a lot of discussion and divisive controversy online. Regardless of all that, we wish both parents the best moving forward and hope that they have many blessings and great times ahead.

Kodak Black Performing At Summer Smash 2024

BRIDGEVIEW, IL - JUNE 15: Rapper, Kodak Black, performs during Day 2 of the Summer Smash festival 2024, in SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, IL. (Photo by Brandon Laws/HotNewHipHop)

Elsewhere for Kodak Black, he caused concern among some of his fans for various antics, statements, and behaviors. But he often clears things up when he feels like he can, such as some recently comments about rumors that he converted to Islam. "No disrespect to Muslims, no disrespect to any religion…" Yak expressed online. "I can’t tell you you’re wrong for being Christian. I can’t tell you you’re wrong for being Muslim. You can’t tell me I’m wrong for being Hebrew Israelite. I don’t understand why that post go viral. All y’all saw was a picture of me prostrating."