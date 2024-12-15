Kodak Black Has Fans Concerned After “Sad“ Rolling Loud Miami Performance

Kodak Black's fans want him to get help.

Recently, Kodak Black graced the stage at Rolling Loud Miami, performing several of his hits alongside a group of talented dancers. Unfortunately, however, his performance hasn't exactly been well-received by social media users. As clips from the show make their rounds online, the Florida rapper can be seen wandering around onstage, smoking, and more. Reportedly, he showed up late and appeared more focused on random objects onstage than actually performing.

This has earned big reactions from fans in The Neighborhood Talk's comments section. Many are insisting that he needs help, and urging his team and others around him to make sure he gets it. "He needs help! His team is failing him!" one commenter writes. "No mic? Not one lyric? This is truly sad to watch. Why his team let him even go on stage like that. He needs ppl around who care about him. This is embarrassing," someone else claims.

Kodak Black At Rolling Loud Miami

It's speculated that all of this could be a result of alleged substance abuse. This is unconfirmed, but Kodak has been open in the past about his struggle to stay sober. Earlier this year, for example, he told his supporters that he had mostly stopped using. In November, he revealed that he was experiencing a setback when a fan said they were glad to see him on a better path. "B***h, I ain’t sober," he said at the time. "I look sober? Never sober, b***h. For what? Look at all this money. Look at all this cash. Sober for what? I’m too young to die sober."