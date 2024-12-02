Kodak Black Has His "Trill Bill" Fan-Favorite With "News Matt"

Kodak Black's new mixtape Trill Bill hit streaming platforms over the weekend, and frankly, it's been a nice surprise. For us, the hitmaker can be hit or miss sometimes, with not all of his records being the most consistent. However, in keeping this project to just 11 tracks, there was very little margin for error. After listening to it a few times over the last couple of days, we can say that Kodak took his time with this one.
Tracks like the opener, "Cherish The Moment," the risk that is "Dirty Revolver," and "Burn It Up," are ones that we have taken a liking to. Now, we are adding the second cut "News Matt" to that growing list. It hears Kodak addressing his haters and people that have turned their backs on him. It's empowering, real, and relatable, which is why it's become the fan favorite so far. At the time of writing, the music video for "News Matt" has over 506,000 views on YouTube. That equates to it being number 18 on trending for music on the platform. See what all the hype is about with the link below.
"News Matt" - Kodak Black
Quotable Lyrics:
Hey, homie insecure, gotta treat me like a jit to feel like a man
Damn, I'm f***ed up in the head
I was chasing after friends, I damn near ran through all the bread
I forgave you a little bit, but I can't forget all the s*** you said
It made me think, "What else you gotta say that you ain't sayin'?"
Like anything I ask you, acting deaf like you want me to beg