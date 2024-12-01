Kodak Black Challenges Himself On "Trill Bill Standout "Dirty Revolver"

A special shout out goes to AnotherWav, one of the producers on Kodak Black's new mixtape, Trill Bill. The beat he gives the Pompano Beach, Florida rapper is quite unique. That's thanks to the piano melodies, sometimes static qualities, and woozy sound effects. But to be honest, Kodak Black makes it seem like light work, as he manages to find a pocket just seconds into the two-minute track. On top of his flows, there are some straight up comedic and sticky sets of lines. You can tell he was having putting this one together and just letting the instrumental take him wherever he felt was right.
"The womb, I'm a motherf***in' goon / Hey, pop that boy balloon, pew and zoom / Fredo in the dune, you beef with me, your doom / Flippa finna be zoom, he comin' home in June / Thuggin' every June, ain't no lovey-dovey do." These are just a few of the memorable portions, with one another being below, too. However, this is just one of many surprising and fun moments on Kodak's new record. The first leg of the 11-song tape is especially strong with tracks like the opener, "Cherish The Moment," the subsequent "News Matt," among others. If you haven't been a fan of his lately, or just in general, we think you should still give Trill Bill a try.
"Dirty Revolver" - Kodak Black
Quotable Lyrics:
And if health really wealth, motherf***er, I'm healthy
N****, Dr. Sebi, Sebi
Yeah, little mix b**** with the hazel eyes
I'm like, "Can I get your number?" Her friends said, "Can he?"
She said, "You Haitian and a Gemini, boy
I already know you trouble, but LOL, text me"