Snoop Dogg & Dr. Dre Get Glitzy On Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update: Stream

BYGabriel Bras Nevares82 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NFL: Super Bowl LVI-Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Snoop Dogg, right, and Dr. Dre, left, perform during halftime of Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
The Police sample is an odd choice, but it works out well.

Even though the year is starting to die down, we still have plenty of new music to take us through 2024's end on our latest Fire Emoji playlist update, which rounds up the best of the best new hip-hop releases of the week. Starting us off is the new single from Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre's upcoming album, Missionary. It's the track "Another Part Of Me" featuring Sting, and it samples "Message In A Bottle" by the singer's band, The Police. Despite the odd choice, it works out relatively well thanks to more sharp percussion, some backing vocals, and a dash of charisma.

Next up on Fire Emoji are two unconventional but nonetheless impactful and massive blockbuster albums this week. Juice WRLD's latest posthumous album and his final project, the long-awaited The Party Never Ends, finally came out this Friday, and while it's certainly divisive, cuts like "Celebrate" with Offset seem to have resonated. In addition, J. Cole released his classic mixtape Friday Night Lights on streaming services for the first time. It came out 14 years ago, but cuts like "Before I'm Gone" still hit hard.

Read More: J Cole Claims That Jay-Z Once Told Drake To Give Cole A Hit Single

HNHH Fire Emoji Playlist: Stream

Speaking of albums, Fire Emoji also highlighted the new Kodak Black album Trill Bill. Sonically and mic-wise, it's pretty much exactly what you expect from the Florida native, but if you're interested in one of the most successful and engaging examples of these retreads, look no further than the song "News Matt." As far as other new songs this week, Benny The Butcher and 38 Spesh followed up their collab album earlier in 2024 with the grimy and raw boom-bap cut, "SS2 Freestyle."

Finally, we wanted to shout out The LOX for the surprising, glossy, and classic East Coast-evoking single, "Isley Money." It's about as confident, gritty, and focused as you would expect from this iconic hip-hop collective, and it's a treat to hear them find inspiration and skill within this instrumental. Let us know what your favorite Fire Emoji inclusion was this week, as well as what else we missed, down in the comments section below. Check the playlist out above and, as always, come back to HNHH for the best new music releases around the clock.

Read More: Kodak Black Claims He’s “Never Sober” After Livestream Percocet Scandal

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
...