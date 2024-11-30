Snoop Dogg & Dr. Dre Get Glitzy On Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update: Stream

The Police sample is an odd choice, but it works out well.

Even though the year is starting to die down, we still have plenty of new music to take us through 2024's end on our latest Fire Emoji playlist update, which rounds up the best of the best new hip-hop releases of the week. Starting us off is the new single from Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre's upcoming album, Missionary. It's the track "Another Part Of Me" featuring Sting, and it samples "Message In A Bottle" by the singer's band, The Police. Despite the odd choice, it works out relatively well thanks to more sharp percussion, some backing vocals, and a dash of charisma.

Next up on Fire Emoji are two unconventional but nonetheless impactful and massive blockbuster albums this week. Juice WRLD's latest posthumous album and his final project, the long-awaited The Party Never Ends, finally came out this Friday, and while it's certainly divisive, cuts like "Celebrate" with Offset seem to have resonated. In addition, J. Cole released his classic mixtape Friday Night Lights on streaming services for the first time. It came out 14 years ago, but cuts like "Before I'm Gone" still hit hard.

HNHH Fire Emoji Playlist: Stream

Speaking of albums, Fire Emoji also highlighted the new Kodak Black album Trill Bill. Sonically and mic-wise, it's pretty much exactly what you expect from the Florida native, but if you're interested in one of the most successful and engaging examples of these retreads, look no further than the song "News Matt." As far as other new songs this week, Benny The Butcher and 38 Spesh followed up their collab album earlier in 2024 with the grimy and raw boom-bap cut, "SS2 Freestyle."