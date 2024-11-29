Juice WRLD & Offset "Celebrate" On New Posthumous Track

This track from the "final" Juice WRLD album features a killer Offset verse.

Juice WRLD's estate released The Party Never Ends, his third posthumous album, on Friday. The album features contributions from Nicki Minaj, Eminem, and others. One of those "others" is Offset, who appears on the track "Celebrate." "Celebrate" is produced by Metro Boomin, and was previously unheard until a leak in December 2023. Metro previously had production credits on Fighting Demons, the second posthumous release by his estate. The track is a low-key banger, and feels like something that Juice would have released if he was still alive, though it is still clear that the track was not finished in his lifetime.

The beat is menacing, and both Juice WRLD and Offset deliver strong verse. They give some gun bars, with the two of them threatening to "put some money in the street" (putting a bounty on someone, for the uninitiated). Offset's verse is twice as long as Juice's, likely to balance out the fact that the unfinished nature of the song. His verse feels like something he would've done for a Migos album, delivering some high-quality street bars. He's at home over Metro Boomin production, and it's very clear. Juice WRLD's estate previously claimed that The Party Never Ends is the last posthumous album from the rapper, who died on December 8, 2019, just six days after his 21st birthday. However, with over a thousand unreleased tracks to his name, it is hard to say if that is truly the case yet. Regardless, give "Celebrate" a listen.

Juice WRLD & Offset - "Celebrate"