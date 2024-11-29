Juice WRLD's Posthumous "The Party Never Ends" Enlists Eminem, Nicki Minaj, Offset, & More

The new posthumous album contains 18 tracks.

Juice WRLD tragically passed away back in 2019 at the height of his popularity. Overall, Juice was known for his incredible freestyling ability. His ear for melodies propelled him to superstardom and he was quite adept at cranking out the hits. However, his posthumous releases have proven to be quite controversial. Much like XXXTentacion, some fans believe the Juice WRLD estate has been disrespectful with his legacy. The artwork for his new project The Party Never Ends is a prime example.

Despite the criticism of this endeavor, there are still a ton of fans out there who want to consume as much Juice WRLD music as humanly possible. One thing that fans always knew about the artist was that he was constantly in the studio. He could make dozens of songs in one session, and that means his vault is filled to the brim with tracks. With this new album, we get 18 Juice WRLD tracks that clock in at just under an hour. There are big features here, including from Eminem, Nicki Minaj, Fall Out Boy, and even Offset.

The public reactions to this new album will be interesting to see. Juice fans are very protective of him as a whole, and there is no telling if this project will be received in the same capacity as a Legends Never Die. We just hope that estates continue to treat artists with respect and use Mac Miller as an example of how things should be done.

Another Posthumous Juice WRLD Project

Tracklist:

  1. The Party Never Ends
  2. Misfit
  3. AGATS 2 ft. Nicki Minaj
  4. Lace It ft. Eminem and Benny Blanco
  5. Cuffed
  6. KTM Drip
  7. Love Letter
  8. Condone It
  9. Goodbye
  10. Party By Myself
  11. Adore You
  12. Celebrate ft. Offset
  13. Jeffrey
  14. Barbarian
  15. Best Friend ft. Fall Out Boy
  16. Floor It
  17. Oxycodone
  18. Spend It

