Nicki Minaj Treats Fans To Tenth Anniversary Edition Of "The Pinkprint"

We've been waiting since 2019.

Nicki Minaj has been enjoying the spoils of her legacy. She recently notched the highest grossing tour ever by a female rapper, as well as another Diamond certified single with "Starships." Minaj decided to keep the good times rolling with a tenth anniversary edition of her blockbuster album The Pinkprint. It was a smash success for the rapper in 2014, and its biggest hits have aged surprisingly well. The real story with the tenth anniversary edition, though, is the bonus material. Nicki Minaj treated fans to four previously unreleased songs.

Swae Lee pops up on the bouncy "Turn Ya Cap Back." The Rae Sremmurd star holds down the vocals while Nicki Minaj alternates between singing and rapping. "It's Okay" is a hard turn into dancehall with David Guetta and Davido dropping by. It's endemic of its era, for sure, but it still rings off. The beat is a top notch example of the dancehall craze that took over hip hop in the mid-2010s. The biggest story here, though, is "Arctic Tundra." This song was leaked back in 2019, but had never seen a real release until now. Nicki Minaj and the late, great Juice WRLD prove that they have great vocal chemistry on this song, which is the clear standout. This Pinkprint reissue is worth your time.

