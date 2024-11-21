Nicki Minaj Has Hilarious Response To Keke Palmer's Impression Of Her

Keke Palmer can do it all. She can sing, she can act, and she can deliver one hell of a celebrity impression. Her versatility has made her a staple on game shows and late night television, and her latest appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon is a prime example of why. Keke Palmer recounted a memorable encounter with Nicki Minaj, and proceeded to dazzle the audience with a spot on impression of the New York rapper. An impression so good it even charmed Minaj.
Keke Palmer claimed that she ran into the rapper shortly after she became a mother. Nicki Minaj called her over a for a conversation, but the sternness in her voice freaked Palmer out. She recounted this very stern approach in her Tonight Show impression. She absolutely nails Nicki Minaj's accent and cadence, and host Jimmy Fallon couldn't help but start laughing. Fortunately, for Keke Palmer, the red carpet chat was a positive one. Nicki Minaj merely gave the actress a pep talk and urged her to keep her head up, in the event that things become difficult.
Nicki Minaj Joked That Palmer Might Ruin Her Tough Persona
"Look, I don’t read the press," Palmer recounted being told by the rapper. "I don’t know everything that’s goin' on'. But I just wanna tell you, nobody knows what it’s like when we turn off the lights and we gotta be with ourselves. So you do whatever you need to do to be good with you." Keke Palmer recalled being very relieved, given Nicki Minaj's reputation for combativeness. She claimed she thanked the rapper for her kind words and has tried to apply them in her own life. Nicki Minaj saw the Tonight Show interview and proceeded to follow up on the anecdote via Twitter.
Nicki Minaj responded to Keke Palmer's impression in a humorous light. She noted that the actress' heartwarming story could jeopardize her reputation as a cutthroat rapper. "Ummmm…why would she even tell that story? doesn’t she know that could mess up the whole 'bad guy' thing?," the NY rapper tweeted out. Minaj wrapped things up with another joke, claiming that she's going to send a cease and desist to Palmer due to her spot on impression. "Let’s see if she still laughin when she get hit w/that cease & desist chi." All good fun.