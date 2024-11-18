Nicki Minaj & Armon Wiggins Eviscerate Each Other On Live Over Her "Trash" Music

Things got heated fast...

Nicki Minaj and Armon Wiggins recently clashed pretty heavily during a live session together, calling each other out for their "trash" music and going pretty hard at each other. The whole thing was kind of surprising because they were previously cool with each other for a period, but in the YouTuber's attempts to provide some constructive criticism, he crossed a line for the Trinidadian femcee. As such, she went at his failed music career, and despite his laughter, she kept it fiery. Apparently, it all started because Wiggins shared his view that Nicki shouldn't have put out her new song with Juice WRLD, presumably talking about the "All Girls Are The Same" reimagining.

But Nicki Minaj isn't the only femcee that Armon Wiggins recently angered. "I’m not gonna keep letting somebody think that they can disrespect me, they can bully me and they can keep trying me,” Cardi B recently remarked on Twitter Spaces. “Especially when I have conversations with them, when I have conversations with them as an adult. ‘Cause if you don’t respect me being a f***ing adult, that means I gotta motherf***ing treat you how I motherf***ing treat people in the motherf***ing streets. And that is a motherf***ing fact."

Nicki Minaj Goes Off On Armon Wiggins

For those unaware, Armon Wiggins' success in the content creation and female hip-hop drama space gets him in some hot water from time to time. For example, back when DJ Akademiks and former City Girls member Yung Miami were going at it online early in 2024, he was actually a big part of why they ended up going at each other in the first place. As such, Wiggins shouldn't express surprise when femcees go particularly hard at him, even though that doesn't excuse any sort of behavior either way.