Juice WRLD And Nicki Minaj Join Forces For "AGATS2 (Insecure)"

These two blend surprisingly well.

Juice WRLD was a prodigious talent. The rapper scored major hits during his lifetime. His impact on the music world is still being felt even after his death. The rapper's estate has confirmed that there will be a final posthumous release coming this month. The first single features the Queen of rap herself, Nicki Minaj. Juice WRLD and Nicki may not seem like a combination that makes much sense on paper, but it actually works impressively well on "All Girls Are the Same 2 (Insecure)."

The instrumental is classic Juice WRLD. It's spacey, bassy, and allows for the rapper's vocals to weave in and out. Juice WRLD often had an echo effect applied to his vocals that made it seem as though he was projecting from a huge, empty room. And the decision to do so here is reminder of his unique voice. It's a pretty melodic cut, overall, so it should come as no surprise that Nicki Minaj decides to take a more soft approach on her feature. She doesn't drop an aggressive sixteen, but rather harmonizes with Juice in a way that compliments both of their voices. "AGATS2 (Insecure)" isn't a mind-blowing Juice song, but it's proof that there's plenty of quality material that fans have yet to hear.

Juice WRLD And Nicki Minaj Deliver A Chill Duet

