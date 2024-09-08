Lil Yachty Fan Screams "F**k KARRAHBOOO" During Moment Of Silence For Juice WRLD

BYGabriel Bras Nevares623 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Sexyy Red 4 President Tour Official After Party
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 24: Rapper Lil Yachty attends Sexyy Red 4 President Tour Official After Party at Opium Atlanta on August 24, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images)
Even Yachty couldn't help but laugh.

At a recent show, Lil Yachty asked the crowd to spend a moment in silence to honor Juice WRLD's memory. Most people in the crowd followed suit and paid their respects, although there were some rowdy folks that started to yell stuff out. Moreover, one of these exclamations even made him laugh before getting into his next song. "F**k KARRAHBOOO!" someone shouted, which made both the crowd and the Atlanta artist crack up. His reaction indicates that he's still got some hard feelings for the former Concrete Boys affiliate... Or, alternatively, that he's possibly laughing at this beef not being as deep as fans think behind the scenes.

But sadly, the very nasty and combative interactions between Lil Yachty and KARRAHBOOO suggest that the former option is the more likely one. For those unaware, the two started to clash about a month after news broke that she left the group. They accused each other of toxic behavior, with Yachty also claiming that he wrote the large majority of her material. As for KARRAH, she also hinted at there being some skeletons in his closet that relate to darker industry secrets. Of course, this is all mostly hearsay, so take it with a grain of salt.

Read More: Lil Yachty Pops Off On Mitch's Ex-Girlfriend After She Threatened To Expose Him

Lil Yachty's Moment Of Silence Interrupted By KARRAHBOOO Diss

They've kept throwing some shots back and forth at each other online, but things have mostly quieted down since a bit over a week ago. In fact, ironically enough, one of the last updates we got to this whole saga is that KARRAHBOOO sent shade Lil Yachty's way during one of her recent concerts. She repeated the phrase "Who ain't write it?" during one of her songs, addressing his ghostwriting allegations. Again, we doubt that these two will reconcile in the near future, although we can't act too surprised if this was all for show.

Hopefully we're wrong, and they realize that they can focus on their own endeavors without having to beef with each other. But with these other public interactions or statements in mind, an escalation isn't out of the picture either. At least Lil Yachty and KARRAHBOOO don't have much other beef beyond what's happening with Concrete Boys. People thought Big Sean sent some shots, but that was a false alarm.

Read More: KARRAHBOOO Goes Off On Young Rich Mula For Trying To Book Her

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
...