Lil Yachty Fan Screams "F**k KARRAHBOOO" During Moment Of Silence For Juice WRLD

Even Yachty couldn't help but laugh.

At a recent show, Lil Yachty asked the crowd to spend a moment in silence to honor Juice WRLD's memory. Most people in the crowd followed suit and paid their respects, although there were some rowdy folks that started to yell stuff out. Moreover, one of these exclamations even made him laugh before getting into his next song. "F**k KARRAHBOOO!" someone shouted, which made both the crowd and the Atlanta artist crack up. His reaction indicates that he's still got some hard feelings for the former Concrete Boys affiliate... Or, alternatively, that he's possibly laughing at this beef not being as deep as fans think behind the scenes.

But sadly, the very nasty and combative interactions between Lil Yachty and KARRAHBOOO suggest that the former option is the more likely one. For those unaware, the two started to clash about a month after news broke that she left the group. They accused each other of toxic behavior, with Yachty also claiming that he wrote the large majority of her material. As for KARRAH, she also hinted at there being some skeletons in his closet that relate to darker industry secrets. Of course, this is all mostly hearsay, so take it with a grain of salt.

Lil Yachty's Moment Of Silence Interrupted By KARRAHBOOO Diss

They've kept throwing some shots back and forth at each other online, but things have mostly quieted down since a bit over a week ago. In fact, ironically enough, one of the last updates we got to this whole saga is that KARRAHBOOO sent shade Lil Yachty's way during one of her recent concerts. She repeated the phrase "Who ain't write it?" during one of her songs, addressing his ghostwriting allegations. Again, we doubt that these two will reconcile in the near future, although we can't act too surprised if this was all for show.

Hopefully we're wrong, and they realize that they can focus on their own endeavors without having to beef with each other. But with these other public interactions or statements in mind, an escalation isn't out of the picture either. At least Lil Yachty and KARRAHBOOO don't have much other beef beyond what's happening with Concrete Boys. People thought Big Sean sent some shots, but that was a false alarm.