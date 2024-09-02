Big Sean Clarifies His Alleged Diss Toward Lil Yachty On "Better Me Than You"

Big Sean "Better Me Then You" Exclusive Listening Party
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 28: Big Sean attends the Big Sean "Better Me Then You" exclusive listening party on August 28, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Sean dropped off his long-awaited album over the weekend and it continues to cause some commotion online.

On Better Me Than You, Big Sean poured out his emotions and thoughts. After such a long wait in between projects, the Detroit rapper definitely wanted to make up for lost time in that regard, but also in terms of the amount of material. Along with the standard issue of his sixth studio LP, he also delivered four alternate versions that physical exclusives. They come in vinyl form and the names of each are Feelings, Focus, Clarity, and Pressure. The last of the bunch is causing some discussion online thanks to a sit-down between Sean and Complex.

During the interview, he was asked about a couple of lines on "Wire Me", which seems to be the only additional bonus track included on the aforementioned editions. On it, Big Sean raps, "I mean, I might have to even throw 'em a lil' boat—pff / I'm seein' n****s gettin' drowned out, 'cause they can't switch up the flow / Just give 'em a year or two, and they gettin' exposed". Due to the inclusion of lil' boat, the immediate thought for many was that it was a direct shot at Lil Yachty. However, Sean Don was quick to shut down the rumors, according to HipHopDX.

Big Sean Actually Has Lil Yachty On The New Album

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 22: Big Sean is seen on July 22, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

“I wasn’t talking about [Lil Yachty]. Yachty is on the album as well. On ‘Yes’ he’s doing adlibs with me. No, I’m not taking a jab at Yachty. It was like a whole double entendre. If I was referencing him] that would have been a whole other entendre", he explained. Later on, he mentioned that fans might be able to hear more of the Georgia multi-hyphenate on the project. "He was in the studio with me while I was making the album. He actually has a verse on [‘Yes’] too. I might throw it on there later". That would certainly be an interesting thing to hear and we hope he comes through on that.

What are your thoughts on Big Sean clearing up his alleged diss toward Lil Yachty? Did you know that Lil Boat is on the album? How are you liking Better Me Than You so far? We would like to hear what you have to say, so leave your thoughts in the comments. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Big Sean and Lil Yachty. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

