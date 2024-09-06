Big Sean Says Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar Biting Accusations Are Misleading

Big Sean understands why some fans had this interpretation, but he's also aware that just a little research will prove this to be false.

Big Sean's new album Better Me Than You was a tender and impressive album, but it also held a few controversies and debatable qualities. Chief among them for many hip-hop fans online was the track "Yes," which many people felt bit off of the vocal style of Baby Keem. Moreover, the Detroit MC was quick to subliminally respond to this online... Or at least, that's what many fans interpreted when they saw this tweet: "Must not be familiar with my game." During a new cover story with XXL, the Sean Don spoke directly about these accusations and this discussion. While he has a very understanding perspective, he also knows what the truth is.

"I saw a little bit of the conversation when the ‘Yes’ video dropped," Big Sean expressed. "About like, ‘Oh, he’s trying to sound like him,’ or, ‘He’s trying to sound like Kendrick’ or, ‘He’s trying to sound like Baby Keem,’ or, ‘He’s trying to sound like…’ who knows? And I was kind of confused personally by it, but then when I did some research, I was like, ‘Oh, I see that.’

Big Sean's "Yes"

"But also I’ve been doing that since 2014, you know what I’m saying?" Big Sean posited. "Since even on a Drake clip that he posted, [where I’m rapping], ‘H*e, shut the f**k up,’ It’s really them flows or that ‘Paradise (Extended)’ that I literally listened to when I was making that stuff for… So, I can’t really read into it too much. I saw some of it, but I can’t be all up on the internet because that s**t’ll have you f***ed up." Elsewhere during this interview, he also confirmed previous hints that a joint project with The Alchemist is coming out in the future.