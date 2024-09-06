Big Sean Says Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar Biting Accusations Are Misleading

BYGabriel Bras Nevares959 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
A Conversation With Big Sean
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 30: Big Sean speaks onstage at A Conversation With Big Sean at GRAMMY Museum L.A. Live on August 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Big Sean understands why some fans had this interpretation, but he's also aware that just a little research will prove this to be false.

Big Sean's new album Better Me Than You was a tender and impressive album, but it also held a few controversies and debatable qualities. Chief among them for many hip-hop fans online was the track "Yes," which many people felt bit off of the vocal style of Baby Keem. Moreover, the Detroit MC was quick to subliminally respond to this online... Or at least, that's what many fans interpreted when they saw this tweet: "Must not be familiar with my game." During a new cover story with XXL, the Sean Don spoke directly about these accusations and this discussion. While he has a very understanding perspective, he also knows what the truth is.

"I saw a little bit of the conversation when the ‘Yes’ video dropped," Big Sean expressed. "About like, ‘Oh, he’s trying to sound like him,’ or, ‘He’s trying to sound like Kendrick’ or, ‘He’s trying to sound like Baby Keem,’ or, ‘He’s trying to sound like…’ who knows? And I was kind of confused personally by it, but then when I did some research, I was like, ‘Oh, I see that.’

Read More: Big Sean's New Album Is Projected To Be Lowest-Selling Of His Career

Big Sean's "Yes": Stream & Watch The Music Video

"But also I’ve been doing that since 2014, you know what I’m saying?" Big Sean posited. "Since even on a Drake clip that he posted, [where I’m rapping], ‘H*e, shut the f**k up,’ It’s really them flows or that ‘Paradise (Extended)’ that I literally listened to when I was making that stuff for… So, I can’t really read into it too much. I saw some of it, but I can’t be all up on the internet because that s**t’ll have you f***ed up." Elsewhere during this interview, he also confirmed previous hints that a joint project with The Alchemist is coming out in the future.

Meanwhile, Big Sean also clarified whether or not he dissed Lil Yachty on the bonus track "Wire Me." "I wasn’t talking about [Lil Yachty]," he told Complex. "Yachty is on the album as well. On ‘Yes,’ he’s doing ad-libs with me. No, I’m not taking a jab at Yachty. It was like a whole double entendre. If I was referencing him, that would have been a whole other entendre. He was in the studio with me while I was making the album. He actually has a verse on [‘Yes’] too. I might throw it on there later."

Read More: Big Sean Talks "Better Me Than You" & Why He's No Longer Trying To Prove Himself

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
...