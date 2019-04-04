biting
- Original ContentNBA YoungBoy "I Rest My Case" Album Review"I Rest My Case" is a solid and refreshing new offering from NBA YoungBoy, but it’s simply too derivative to stand on its own as a great album.By Joshua Robinson
- BarsMelii Wants "No More B*tches" Trying To Take Her Rap FlowHarlem-bred baddie Melii may or may not be quitting the rap game, but she definitely wants the new wave of female artists to stop biting her flow while she's still around.By Keenan Higgins
- AnticsDesiigner Agrees With 21 Savage About Biting, Gets Trashed In The CommentsDesiigner gets picked apart for saying other artists steal his sound effects, being reminded of the Future comparisons.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTrippie Redd Gets Roasted For Seemingly "Biting" Playboi CartiTrippie Redd's new song "Hello Kitty" earned the rapper a tongue lashing from Playboi Carti's unrelenting disciples. By Mitch Findlay
- BeefZaZa's Parents Call Out North West's Yeezy Season 8 PerformanceFive-year-old rapper ZaZa and her team weren't happy to see that North West remixed her song "What I Do?" and performed it at the Yeezy Season 8 show without giving proper credit.By Keenan Higgins
- MusicLil Pump Denies Stealing Teejayx6's FlowLil Pump aggressively defends himself against Teejayx6's recent accusations. By Noah C
- MusicTeejayx6 Calls Out Lil Pump For Biting His Rap FlowTeejayx6 hopped on Instagram to accuse Lil Pump of biting his rap flow, backed by a co-sign from his fellow Detroit rap affiliate Kasher Quon.By Keenan Higgins
- SportsFrench Soccer Player Bites Rival's Penis, Lengthy Suspension EnsuesYou can't be doing that.By Alexander Cole
- StreetwearDid Popeyes Just Rip Off Beyoncé's New Adidas x Ivy Park Collection?Even down to the lookbook shots, the new Popeyes employee uniforms might be a little too much in formation.By Keenan Higgins
- GramG Herbo Likens Son To Chucky After Cute Cannibalistic MomentThe comparison was too obvious to not make. By Noah C
- SportsMike Tyson & Evander Holyfield Go In-Depth On Infamous Biting ScandalThe two seem to have moved past it.By Alexander Cole
- MusicYK Osiris Released From Jail After Allegedly Assaulting GirlfriendWill his career continue to take off now? By Noah C
- GossipLil Nas X, Cardi B & More Sued For Copyright Infringement Over "Rodeo"A pair of producers claim that "Rodeo" is very similar to their owns song. By Aron A.
- GossipDJ Drama's Girlfriend Accuses Him Of Beating & Biting Her While On Vacation: ReportDJ Drama's girlfriend makes some pretty serious allegations against him.By Aron A.
- MusicHazel-E Claims Beef With Yung Miami Is Squashed, Alleges JT's Also PregnantHazel-E takes the high road in her beef with City Girls.By Aron A.
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Responds To GoldLink's Claims That He Stole "Free Uzi" FlowLil Uzi Vert says he is "the flow" after being accused of jacking the DMV style.By Alex Zidel