REASON was not one of the main targets in the Joey Bada$$ and Ray Vaughn battle, but the former TDE signee did not appreciate his name coming up in the former's "The Finals" track. Now, it seems like he has some issues to hash out with former collaborators who are calling into question the Carson rapper's response.

For those unaware, we're referring to "The Dead Apple." On it, he took aim at Joey over three different sections, one of which previously included a "step, one, two, step" chant. We say "previously" because it's no longer there, and the reason why relates to Ben Reilly and SwaVay.

They recently released a diss track called "SPINNERS" that calls out REASON's participation in the beef. They accused him of stealing that chant from their work. This is all sadly ironic because all three collaborated on the new album I Love You Again.

Via Twitter, the former Top Dawg lyricist clapped back. "Jealousy a real thing. I can’t tag and show love when a n***a told me not to. Anyway, more raps tomorrow," he tweeted. This also came with the release of "Just a lil cardio" on YouTube, which addresses some of this background.

REASON Joey Bada$$ Diss

"He’s referring to the chant in the song that’s it lol no bars no lines, just the chant. And we took it off the song. That’s what all this is about. 4 words," REASON added on Twitter.

For those unaware, REASON was a key player in the East versus West rap battle that exploded this month, but had been simmering for all of 2025. Joey Bada$$ started this whole thing with "The Ruler's Back" at the top of the year, and since then, a lot has happened.

We will see whether or not the Carson native has more to say on these matters, as it seems like the battle itself is over. Then again, that could change very quickly...