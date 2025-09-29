REASON Seemingly Accuses Ab-Soul Of Being On Drugs After Meager Freestyle

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 423 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
REASON Accuses Ab Soul On Drugs Freestyle Hip Hop News
(EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Ab-Soul visits the SiriusXM Studios on December 8, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images)
Ab-Soul and REASON apparently haven't gotten along as of late, even before all the East Coast and West Coast drama.

REASON is no longer with TDE, and there have been tensions with the label and members like Ab-Soul for quite a while now. This manifested most recently in the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef plus the East Coast and West Coast sparring between Ray Vaughn, Soulo collaborator Joey Bada$$, and many more. But now, it seems like things got a little more serious.

As caught by Akademiks TV on Twitter, the former Top Dawg Entertainment lyricist tweeted and deleted a message seemingly aimed at the Black Hippy rapper. "They need to check the homie into rehab. Like fr!" he wrote. This follows Ab-Soul's disappointing "Mafiathon 3" freestyle.

In addition, REASON also responded to a few users on the social media platform with still-published messages at press time that seem to confirm this angle. He affirmed to a fan that he was talking about Soul, said Soul put his own business out there for him to respond to, claimed he doesn't have Soul's contact, and stood by his notion that he didn't do or say anything wrong.

"Ain’t my 'homie' I don’t even rock with em right now cuz he been dissing me," the I Love You Again artist wrote. "But I care enough as a human and artist to say it. Fans gotta care too! [...] But fans will be fans. They not humans on the internet they just fans."

Read More: What Happened To ILoveMakonnen?

Ab-Soul Freestyle

A lot of fans were critical of REASON's remarks about Ab-Soul, questioning whether Soul really dissed him or condemning this assumption of drug use. As for the Carson MC's response to the freestyle flop, he didn't mince words about "choking" and spoke from the studio, where he went right after Kai Cenat's "Mafiathon 3" stream.

"Happens to the best of us," he shared. "Those guys gave me the opportunity to perform and display true skill, true artistry, and I choked."

REASON Replies

Meanwhile, Ab-Soul's going on tour later this year with Joey Bada$$ and Rapsody, whereas REASON had a successful year so far with his new album. We will see if we get more developments to this story or if it washes away.

Read More: Joey Bada$$ Taps Ab-Soul & Rapsody For Moody New “Still” Music Video

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
2023 Sol Blume Festival Music Joey Bada$$ Appears To Fire Back At Ray Vaughn & Daylyt On Fiery Red Bull Freestyle With Big Sean & Ab-Soul 6.8K
2015 BET Experience - Ice Cube, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Schoolboy Q, Ab-Soul, Jay Rock Music Ab-Soul Threatens To Slap DJ Akademiks & Bring Back Black Hippy In Warning Shot To The East Coast 8.0K
Joey Bada$$ "Still" Video Hip Hop News Music Videos Joey Bada$$ Taps Ab-Soul & Rapsody For Moody New “Still” Music Video 518
Hot 97 Summer Jam 2014 Music DJ Akademiks Disses Ab-Soul For Being Legally Blind 2.0K
Comments 0