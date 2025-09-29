REASON Seemingly Accuses Ab-Soul Of Being On Drugs After Meager Freestyle

REASON is no longer with TDE, and there have been tensions with the label and members like Ab-Soul for quite a while now. This manifested most recently in the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef plus the East Coast and West Coast sparring between Ray Vaughn, Soulo collaborator Joey Bada$$, and many more. But now, it seems like things got a little more serious.

As caught by Akademiks TV on Twitter, the former Top Dawg Entertainment lyricist tweeted and deleted a message seemingly aimed at the Black Hippy rapper. "They need to check the homie into rehab. Like fr!" he wrote. This follows Ab-Soul's disappointing "Mafiathon 3" freestyle.

In addition, REASON also responded to a few users on the social media platform with still-published messages at press time that seem to confirm this angle. He affirmed to a fan that he was talking about Soul, said Soul put his own business out there for him to respond to, claimed he doesn't have Soul's contact, and stood by his notion that he didn't do or say anything wrong.

"Ain’t my 'homie' I don’t even rock with em right now cuz he been dissing me," the I Love You Again artist wrote. "But I care enough as a human and artist to say it. Fans gotta care too! [...] But fans will be fans. They not humans on the internet they just fans."

Ab-Soul Freestyle

A lot of fans were critical of REASON's remarks about Ab-Soul, questioning whether Soul really dissed him or condemning this assumption of drug use. As for the Carson MC's response to the freestyle flop, he didn't mince words about "choking" and spoke from the studio, where he went right after Kai Cenat's "Mafiathon 3" stream.

"Happens to the best of us," he shared. "Those guys gave me the opportunity to perform and display true skill, true artistry, and I choked."

REASON Replies