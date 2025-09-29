Ab-Soul Looks For Redemption On "one of wun" Freestyle "Only One, There Is"

BY Zachary Horvath 498 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
ab-soul ab-soul
Ab-Soul didn't have the best of freestyle showings when he performed during Kai Cenat's Mafiathon 3 stream, so he's back with a vengeance.

Ab-Soul, isn't one of the biggest rap stars out there, but he is one of the most revered lyricists of our time. So, it was sad to see him falter on a relatively big stage this past weekend. The California MC was brought on to deliver a freestyle for Kai Cenat and his Mafiathon 3 subathon.

It went off without a hitch; however, he eventually began to forget his lyrics. Unfortunately, the TDE icon wasn't able to find the momentum. This Sunday, Ab-Soul addressed his performance on Instagram.

"Happens to the best of us," he said before adding, "Those guys gave me the opportunity to perform and display true skill, true artistry, and I choked."

It actually got the attention of former label mate REASON, who he's got issues with. It led him to suggest that he may need medical help for an alleged addiction. "They need to check the homie into rehab. Like fr!"

REASON defended his tweet, saying that he's just trying to look out for Soulo despite their differences. "Ain’t my 'homie' I don’t even rock with em right now cuz he been dissing me. But I care enough as a human and artist to say it. Fans gotta care too! [...] But fans will be fans. They not humans on the internet they just fans."

It seems that all of this noise has led Ab-Soul to coming back with a new freestyle. Posted to daboatdock's IG page, a supposed collaborator of the Carson native, he can be heard rapping over Gunna's "one of wun" beat.

This is actually one of several freestyles (seven to be exact). They have been posting them since mid-August and its led fans to speculate that a mixtape could be in the works.

Read More: The Lil Baby Dilemma: Declining Reign, Diminished Dominance & The End Of An Era

Ab-Soul "Only One, There Is (Freestyle)"

Read More: What Happened To ILoveMakonnen?

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
REASON Accuses Ab Soul On Drugs Freestyle Hip Hop News Music REASON Seemingly Accuses Ab-Soul Of Being On Drugs After Meager Freestyle 1.9K
ab-soul-mafiathon-3-freestyle-hip-hop-news Music Ab-Soul Addresses Disappointing Freestyle On Kai Cenat's "Mafiathon 3" Stream 1500
RCA News Chris Brown & Afro B Add Sauce TO GASHI & DJ Snake's "Safety 2020" 8.7K
News Authentic 586
Comments 0