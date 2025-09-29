Ab-Soul, isn't one of the biggest rap stars out there, but he is one of the most revered lyricists of our time. So, it was sad to see him falter on a relatively big stage this past weekend. The California MC was brought on to deliver a freestyle for Kai Cenat and his Mafiathon 3 subathon.
It went off without a hitch; however, he eventually began to forget his lyrics. Unfortunately, the TDE icon wasn't able to find the momentum. This Sunday, Ab-Soul addressed his performance on Instagram.
"Happens to the best of us," he said before adding, "Those guys gave me the opportunity to perform and display true skill, true artistry, and I choked."
It actually got the attention of former label mate REASON, who he's got issues with. It led him to suggest that he may need medical help for an alleged addiction. "They need to check the homie into rehab. Like fr!"
REASON defended his tweet, saying that he's just trying to look out for Soulo despite their differences. "Ain’t my 'homie' I don’t even rock with em right now cuz he been dissing me. But I care enough as a human and artist to say it. Fans gotta care too! [...] But fans will be fans. They not humans on the internet they just fans."
It seems that all of this noise has led Ab-Soul to coming back with a new freestyle. Posted to daboatdock's IG page, a supposed collaborator of the Carson native, he can be heard rapping over Gunna's "one of wun" beat.
This is actually one of several freestyles (seven to be exact). They have been posting them since mid-August and its led fans to speculate that a mixtape could be in the works.
Ab-Soul "Only One, There Is (Freestyle)"
