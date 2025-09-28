Ab-Soul Addresses Disappointing Freestyle On Kai Cenat's "Mafiathon 3" Stream

Ab-Soul has long been one of the most well-respected rappers in the game. His dense lyrics and wordplay have made him a favorite for those in the know. On Saturday evening, he appeared on Kai Cenat's Mafiathon 3 streaming event, becoming the latest rapper to sit down for a freestyle on the broadcast.

Unfortunately, Soulo underwhelmed in a big way, forgetting his lyrics. When that happened, the entire segment was derailed, and he couldn't recover. It was disappointing for fans who know what the Carson MC is capable of, and far from the ideal first impression for those who may have been unfamiliar with his skills.

On Sunday, Ab-Soul took to Instagram to address the performance. He said he "choked" and did not offer any excuses for the outing. "Happens to the best of us," he said on the live clip caught by a Kendrick Lamar/TDE fan account.

At one point, someone suggested coming back around and dissing everyone involved, which is something Soulo refused to do. "Those guys gave me the opportunity to perform and display true skill, true artistry, and I choked," he said. As soon as he got off the stage, he went to the studio, which is where he did that Instagram Live stream.

Kai Cenat Mafiathon 3

About a week earlier, New Jersey rapper Chris Patrick appeared on the segment and delivered the best freestyle of any Mafiathon 3 guest so far. He did so over Kendrick Lamar's "man at the garden," quickly turning heads with a blistering and intense verse.