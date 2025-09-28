Ab-Soul Addresses Disappointing Freestyle On Kai Cenat's "Mafiathon 3" Stream

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 27: Hip-hop artist Ab-Soul performs onstage during the Ice Cube, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Schoolboy Q, Ab-Soul, Jay Rock concert at Staples Center on June 27, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson/BET/Getty Images for BET)
Ab-Soul appeared on the "On The Radar" segment on Kai Cenat's "Mafiathon 3" stream and underwhelmed. He went live to address it.

Ab-Soul has long been one of the most well-respected rappers in the game. His dense lyrics and wordplay have made him a favorite for those in the know. On Saturday evening, he appeared on Kai Cenat's Mafiathon 3 streaming event, becoming the latest rapper to sit down for a freestyle on the broadcast.

Unfortunately, Soulo underwhelmed in a big way, forgetting his lyrics. When that happened, the entire segment was derailed, and he couldn't recover. It was disappointing for fans who know what the Carson MC is capable of, and far from the ideal first impression for those who may have been unfamiliar with his skills.

On Sunday, Ab-Soul took to Instagram to address the performance. He said he "choked" and did not offer any excuses for the outing. "Happens to the best of us," he said on the live clip caught by a Kendrick Lamar/TDE fan account.

At one point, someone suggested coming back around and dissing everyone involved, which is something Soulo refused to do. "Those guys gave me the opportunity to perform and display true skill, true artistry, and I choked," he said. As soon as he got off the stage, he went to the studio, which is where he did that Instagram Live stream.

Kai Cenat Mafiathon 3

About a week earlier, New Jersey rapper Chris Patrick appeared on the segment and delivered the best freestyle of any Mafiathon 3 guest so far. He did so over Kendrick Lamar's "man at the garden," quickly turning heads with a blistering and intense verse.

At the beginning of September, Kai Cenat sought to make history as the first Twitch streamer to reach one million subscribers. On September 28, he hit the milestone, fulfilling the goal of Mafiathon 3 with a couple of days to spare. The subathon will continue through the end of the month. Fans will have to wait to see if there are any more big names set to come through.

