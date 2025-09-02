Kim Kardashian Joins Kai Cenat's Stream On First Day Of Month-Long "Mafiathon 3" Event

Kai Cenat started the third Mafiathon streaming event on September 1, and the first celebrity guest was Kim Kardashian.

Kai Cenat opened his third Mafiathon stream on September 1. The Mafiathon events are what is usually known as a "subathon. During a typical subathon, there's a countdown timer. The timer is extended after every new subscription. When the timer finally runs out, the subathon ends.

Cenat's events have a similar setup, but they ultimately last the entire month. They also feature a rotating cast of characters, from other people in the streaming space to superstar celebrities. On the first night of Mafiathon 3, the superstar guest was Kim Kardashian. The reality TV star and entrepreneur stopped by with son Saint West. She offered fans a bit of a motivational speech at one point, saying that it was okay to not know exactly what you want to do in life just yet. She encouraged viewers to stay disciplined. At a different point, she and Saint threw a table at Cenat during the "Noodle Game," which did not him. However, it did hit his chair.

Kardashian has previously been involved in Cenat's orbit, helping introduce Mafiathon 2 in a Sopranos-inspired trailer directly lifting from the scenes between Tony Soprano and his therapist, Jennifer Melfi. Cenat also attended North West's 11th birthday party after specifically requesting to meet him.

The Mafiathon events always do well for Kai Cenat, who holds the record for most Twitch subscribers, at 728,535. As of writing, he has about 150,000 active subscribers.

Kai Cenat Mafiathon 3

During Mafiathon 2, names like Serena Williams, Snoop Dogg, and SZA came through. Fans have compared the variety show-like formula of Cenat's streams to iCarly, so naturally, iCarly star Miranda Cosgrove also showed up. Some of the other names included Chris Brown, Kevin Hart, and Druski.

Considering Cenat's immense celebrity connections, we can imagine that he'll be trying to outdo himself all month. Mafiathon 2 got him the subscriber record, but the goal from this new month-long journey is to hit one million subscribers. That would make him the first Twitch channel to hit that mark, if successful.

Cenat has also promised his fans that if he reaches that massive number, LeBron James will appear on stream to cut his hair. It will be interesting to see if Cenat's formula, which has already proven to be a winning one for him, will get him to the lofty mark he's set out to reach.

