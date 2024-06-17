Kai Cenat Blasts "Weird" Backlash To His Attendance At North West's Birthday Party

Many folks online thought that this meeting was inappropriate, but Kai Cenat was quick to dismiss uninformed skeptics.

Kai Cenat is such a massive streamer that most of his moves will draw at least some pushback or criticism, but this new example is a big stronger than most. Moreover, a lot of folks thought that his attendance at North West's 11th birthday party was inappropriate rather than determine whether or not it was a "cool" thing to do. Most others left things at that, but the Twitch giant chose to specifically comment on folks blasting this interaction during a Sunday stream (June 16). He remarked on the great time that they all had and clapped back at folks making undue assumptions and presuming the worst just to hate or criticize.

"Here’s the thing, first things first, bro" Kai Cenat began his address to "everybody who made yesterday weird" concerning North West's "epic" American Dream mall party in New Jersey, complete with rollercoasters, ski slopes, and swimming pools. Kai also snagged a pic with Kim Kardashian and La La Anthony at the bash, and the former posted some social media content about the New Yorker's visit. "I am North’s favorite streamer bro, okay? So, yesterday, all she wanted to do was meet me, bro. That was it. Literally. So, anybody who’s making it weird like, that’s the weirdest thing ever.

Kai Cenat Responds To North West Backlash

"You feel what I am saying?" Kai Cenat said about the fact that he has a lot of young fans that he's willing to meet. "We had a great time yesterday. She’s great, bro. She has a good group of friends around her, like, everything was great." It's also clear that he's quick to hop out of a situation whenever things get too bizarre for comfort. For example, Cenat recently expressed shock at Diddy following him on Instagram and made it clear that he wants nothing to do with him.