Kai Cenat Blasts "Weird" Backlash To His Attendance At North West's Birthday Party

BYGabriel Bras Nevares635 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
The 2023 Streamy Awards - Show
Ray and Kai Cenat at The 2023 Streamy Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel on August 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images)
Many folks online thought that this meeting was inappropriate, but Kai Cenat was quick to dismiss uninformed skeptics.

Kai Cenat is such a massive streamer that most of his moves will draw at least some pushback or criticism, but this new example is a big stronger than most. Moreover, a lot of folks thought that his attendance at North West's 11th birthday party was inappropriate rather than determine whether or not it was a "cool" thing to do. Most others left things at that, but the Twitch giant chose to specifically comment on folks blasting this interaction during a Sunday stream (June 16). He remarked on the great time that they all had and clapped back at folks making undue assumptions and presuming the worst just to hate or criticize.

"Here’s the thing, first things first, bro" Kai Cenat began his address to "everybody who made yesterday weird" concerning North West's "epic" American Dream mall party in New Jersey, complete with rollercoasters, ski slopes, and swimming pools. Kai also snagged a pic with Kim Kardashian and La La Anthony at the bash, and the former posted some social media content about the New Yorker's visit. "I am North’s favorite streamer bro, okay? So, yesterday, all she wanted to do was meet me, bro. That was it. Literally. So, anybody who’s making it weird like, that’s the weirdest thing ever.

Read More: Tyla Hilariously Relives Her Kai Cenat Rejection With "The Breakfast Club"

Kai Cenat Responds To North West Backlash

"You feel what I am saying?" Kai Cenat said about the fact that he has a lot of young fans that he's willing to meet. "We had a great time yesterday. She’s great, bro. She has a good group of friends around her, like, everything was great." It's also clear that he's quick to hop out of a situation whenever things get too bizarre for comfort. For example, Cenat recently expressed shock at Diddy following him on Instagram and made it clear that he wants nothing to do with him.

Meanwhile, this whole North West situation also caught many fans' attention due to the previous tension between Kai Cenat and her father, Kanye West. For those unaware, Ye sent the media sensation a Yeezy merch box, and they then got into an IG DM spat as a result of him complaining that his pants were far too big. It was a pretty odd and honestly unnecessary conflict that didn't need to go as far as it did. But all seems well now, as Kai got an updated and properly sized merch box and is still North's favorite streamer.

Read More: Kevin Hart Clowns Kai Cenat With Remix Of Kendrick Lamar's "69 God" Drake Diss

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
recommended content
Fame Fridays With Appearance By Kai CenatPop CultureKai Cenat Posts A Picture With North West & Risks Angering Kanye According To Fans12.5K
2024 State Farm All-Star Saturday NightPop CultureKai Cenat Nabs A Picture With Kim Kardashian & La La Anthony1188
Celebrity Sightings : Day Six - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2022-2023Pop CultureKanye West Calls Kai Cenat An Industry Plant: "He's On The Wrong Side"5.5K
TwitchCon 2022 San DiegoPop CultureKai Cenat Smiles Through The Pain As Tyla Puts Him In The Friendzone1499