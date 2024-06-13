Tyla Hilariously Relives Her Kai Cenat Rejection With "The Breakfast Club"

Tyla doesn't like being put on the spot.

A few weeks ago, rising star Tyla found herself on a stream with none other than Kai Cenat. Overall, Cenat is one of if not the biggest streamer in the entire world. His streams do big numbers and he has always been able to attract big guests. However, he has a young audience which means they do expect him to engage in antics. Moreover, when women are around, the audience can be that much more immature. Ultimately, this can lead to some uncomfortable moments, even if there are no bad intentions behind them.

This is exactly what happened when Cenat decided to ask Tyla out in the middle of his stream. That's when Tyla replied "we friends tho," which turned out to be a huge viral moment. Cenat was subsequently clowned for what went down, especially since his timing and demeanor were so off. Today, Tyla was on The Breakfast Club where she got to relive that moment. As she explains, she was simply caught off guard by it. Furthermore, she is someone who doesn't like to be put on the spot, which is exactly what happened. Consequently, she gave an abrupt answer that some interpreted as soul-crushing.

Tyla Was Shy About The Whole Thing

It doesn't appear as though there are any hard feelings about this. However, Cenat has not been able to live it down. Kevin Hart roasted him for it weeks ago, and on their most recent stream together, Hart continued to rub salt in the wound. At this point, it could prove to be a very long summer for Cenat, as the internet truly never forgets. Meanwhile, Tyla has an incredible album out right now, and fans cannot get enough of it.