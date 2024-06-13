Tyla Addresses Colorism Allegations In Letter To Fans

She went into detail on her own identity.

Tyla was one of the biggest breakout stars of 2023. She released her single "Water" in the first half of the year and it slowly climbed its way up the charts eventually becoming a smash hit. The song currently sits with more than 670 million streams on Spotify. It even got a remix late last year featuring an assist from Travis Scott with that version generating more than 50 million streams of its own. It all led to her self-titled debut album which dropped earlier this year. The project sparked even more success for the R&B star with songs like "Jump" and "Truth Or Dare."

But now she's found herself having to address some fan concerns. After apparently seeing one too many accusations of colorism online she felt the need to respond. "Yoh guys. Never denied my blackness, idk where that came from. I'm mixed with black/Zulu, Irish, Mauritian/Indian and Coloured. In Southa I would be classified as a Coloured woman and other places I would be classified as a black woman. Race is classified differently in different parts of the world," her statement begins. "I don't expect to be classified as Coloured outside of Southa by anyone not comfortable doing so because I understand the weight of that word outside of SA. But to close this conversation, I'm both Coloured in South Africa and a black woman. As a woman for the culture. It's and not or... with that being said ASAMBEEE" she concludes. Check out the full statement below.

Tyla Responds To Colorism Claims

In the replies, fans seem unequivocally supportive of Tyla, insisting she not listen to the critics. "You don't need to explain yourself tyla, these people just need to educate themselves" one comment reads. "I love how you’ve stood your ground on this particular matter" and "Just ignore them Tyla" two others agree.