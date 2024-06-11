ASAP Rocky, Tyla, Wiz Khalifa, And Ski Mask The Slump God To Headline Rolling Loud Thailand 2024

The festival will take place later this year in November.

Later this year, Rolling Loud will return to Thailand for a second festival. It follows the breakthrough success of last year's edition of the fest which brought Travis Scott, Cardi B, Chris Brown, and more to Thailand in Rolling Loud's first ever festival in Asia. While the full lineup is yet to be revealed for the 2024 edition, they've already shared some major names and new information about the festival. It's scheduled to take place from November 22nd-24th of this year in Pattaya. It's serving as the third stop on the Rolling Loud brand's 2024 World Tour of festivals.

They revealed 4 names who will be performing at the festival. ASAP Rocky headlines the bunch after making an appearance alongside Doja Cat during her headlining set at Coachella. Fans are also hoping that his long-awaited next album DON'T BE DUMB will have arrived by November. Tyla is also performing at the festival fresh off the release of her debut self-titled album. She was planning a pretty substantial tour for this year but it ended up getting canceled for medical reasons. Wiz Khalifa and Ski Mask The Slump God round out the announcement, with Ski fresh off the release of his highly-anticipated new album 11th Dimension. Check out all the announcement posts the festival made below.

The newest update regarding ASAP Rocky's new album came last month. He claimed that part of the delay in the release of the project was due to songs he was working on being leaked online. Despite that being a common issue among artists, in this case fans weren't buying it.