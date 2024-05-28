ASAP Rocky Supports Tariq Nasheed At Premiere Of His Hip-Hop Documentary: "Microphone Check"

ASAP Rocky came out to support Tariq Nasheed at the premiere of his new documentary, Microphone Check: The Hidden History of Hip-Hop over Memorial Day weekend. Nasheed shared a picture with Rocky on the red carpet in a post on social media, Monday.

"Shout out to A$AP Rocky, Debbie D, and everyone who came out to support the special Memorial Day weekend screenings of our new film #MicrophoneCheck," he captioned the pictures. "Every city where the screening premiered was lit. The screening were so successful we are going to have another weeklong screening in more cities next week. So be sure to get out and see this film in #theaters."

ASAP Rocky & Rihanna Step Out In New York City

NYC, NY - MAY 13: Rihanna and ASAP Rocky out together on May 13, 2024 in NYC, New York. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

The new documentary seeks to uncover the true history of hip-hop's foundation. For the film, Nasheed spoke with Grandmaster Melle Mel, Grandmaster Caz, Busy Bee, Sha-Rock, MC Debbie D, Coke La Rock, DJ Hollywood, and more. As noted by AllHipHop, it controversially disputes Latinos’ role in the genre's creation. Of that criticism, he told the outlet: “In the last 15 years, there’s been this push by the corporate media to say that Hip-Hop was started by Blacks and Latinos. And they’ve been pushing that narrative real hard. And that’s just not true. Not taking anything away from the Latino brothers and sisters, but they came later. And they did phenomenal things. But in the early stages of Hip-Hop, all the pioneers have said this: ‘We was just out there by ourselves. We were doing it by ourselves.’ And the Latino cats were the first students.” Check out Nasheed's post featuring ASAP Rocky below.

ASAP Rocky Attends "Microphone Check" Screening

Nasheed also says the film will have screenings in more cities next week. Be on the lookout for further updates on ASAP Rocky as well as Tariq Nasheed’s Microphone Check: The Hidden History of Hip-Hop on HotNewHipHop.

