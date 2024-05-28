ASAP Rocky Supports Tariq Nasheed At Premiere Of His Hip-Hop Documentary: "Microphone Check"

BYCole Blake712 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Wireless Festival 2022: Crystal Palace Park
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 01: (Editorial Use Only) ASAP Rocky performs on the main stage during Day 1 of Wireless Festival 2022 at Crystal Palace Park on July 01, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

ASAP Rocky was among those in attendance.

ASAP Rocky came out to support Tariq Nasheed at the premiere of his new documentary, Microphone Check: The Hidden History of Hip-Hop over Memorial Day weekend. Nasheed shared a picture with Rocky on the red carpet in a post on social media, Monday.

"Shout out to A$AP Rocky, Debbie D, and everyone who came out to support the special Memorial Day weekend screenings of our new film #MicrophoneCheck," he captioned the pictures. "Every city where the screening premiered was lit. The screening were so successful we are going to have another weeklong screening in more cities next week. So be sure to get out and see this film in #theaters."

Read More: ASAP Rocky Attributes New Album's Delay To Leaks, But Fans Aren't Buying It

ASAP Rocky & Rihanna Step Out In New York City

NYC, NY - MAY 13: Rihanna and ASAP Rocky out together on May 13, 2024 in NYC, New York. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

The new documentary seeks to uncover the true history of hip-hop's foundation. For the film, Nasheed spoke with Grandmaster Melle Mel, Grandmaster Caz, Busy Bee, Sha-Rock, MC Debbie D, Coke La Rock, DJ Hollywood, and more. As noted by AllHipHop, it controversially disputes Latinos’ role in the genre's creation. Of that criticism, he told the outlet: “In the last 15 years, there’s been this push by the corporate media to say that Hip-Hop was started by Blacks and Latinos. And they’ve been pushing that narrative real hard. And that’s just not true. Not taking anything away from the Latino brothers and sisters, but they came later. And they did phenomenal things. But in the early stages of Hip-Hop, all the pioneers have said this: ‘We was just out there by ourselves. We were doing it by ourselves.’ And the Latino cats were the first students.” Check out Nasheed's post featuring ASAP Rocky below.

ASAP Rocky Attends "Microphone Check" Screening

Nasheed also says the film will have screenings in more cities next week. Be on the lookout for further updates on ASAP Rocky as well as Tariq Nasheed’s Microphone Check: The Hidden History of Hip-Hop on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: ASAP Rocky And Big Sean Show Love To Hit-Boy’s New Family-Assisted Single

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
recommended content
"Stockholm Syndrome" Premiere - 2021 Tribeca FestivalMusicASAP Rocky Stars In Latest Bottega Veneta Campaign779
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - October 04, 2023MusicRihanna Celebrates ASAP Rocky's B-Day With NYC Date Night2.2K
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - May 05, 2023MusicASAP Rocky Speaks On Potential Rihanna Collaboration872
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - October 04, 2023MusicRihanna Reveals Why She’d Have More Kids With ASAP Rocky4.6K