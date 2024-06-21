ASAP Rocky Delights Fans With Huge "Don't Be Dumb" Update

Fans have been waiting a long time.

ASAP Rocky is an artist who has delivered some incredible music over the years. Overall, he is someone who likes to experiment. For instance, his 2018 album Testing was a departure from the norm. However, it has been six years since he dropped off a new album. Rocky hasn't been entirely silent during this time. He has given us some singles here and there and has also been working on his fashion. Not to mention, he is currently in the midst of raising a family with Rihanna.

That said, fans have been waiting on his new album, Don't Be Dumb. This is an album we have been waiting on for a long time. Unfortunately, this year has brought about very few updates. Thankfully, a new interview in GQ has turned that tide. According to the prestigious outlet, Rocky is in the midst of mixing and mastering the new project. This is huge news, as it means the album could be coming out a whole lot sooner than one would assume.

ASAP Rocky Hasn't Dropped In Six Years

It's an interesting time for Rocky given the fact he got dissed on the song "Family Matters" by Drake. One has to wonder if Rocky will look to clap back at the Canadian megastar. Regardless of what this album will be, there is no denying that fans are going to be tapped in. Hopefully, we get a new single, and perhaps a concrete release date, in the near future.