ASAP Rocky & Rihanna Celebrate Son RZA's Second Birthday With NYC Party

BYGabriel Bras Nevares533 Views
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - October 07, 2023
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 07: ASAP Rocky and Rihanna are seen on October 07, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jackson Lee/GC Images/Getty Images)

Little nine-month-old Riot Rose was there as well to celebrate his brother's big day, and everyone seemed to have a great time.

Happy early birthday to little almost-two-year-old RZA, whose parents ASAP Rocky and Rihanna threw him a lavish party in New York on Saturday (May 11) to celebrate. He turns two on Monday (May 13), but the family celebrated along with young and older friends at the Color Factory, which is a balloon-laden collection of rooms with slides, ball pits, and the whole shebang for a young child's special day. The couple was obviously looking very stylish at the event, and there have been plenty of wholesome social media clips to witness. There are rumors that RiRi is expecting again thanks to her Met Gala absence, but can't we just let two partners enjoy their existing children in peace?

Regardless, both Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have a lot to look forward to not just in their personal lives, but in their careers as well. For example, the latter recently previewed some new music alongside his Mob affiliate, A$AP Ferg, and has fans feeling quite excited (albeit skeptical) about his upcoming album. The Barbadian singer is in a similar boat, as fans have also waited over half a decade for new material in full-length LP form. Whether or not they capitalize on the moment and deliver on this wait is one thing, but they'll surely continue their business, fashion, and family ventures no matter what.

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky At RZA's Second Birthday Party

That Rihanna album has also been teased quite heavily, but there have been so many unfulfilled promises and open ends that most fans probably won't believe it until they see it on digital streaming platforms. To be honest, we can't say we blame them. It's been downright impressive to see how closely she and A$AP Rocky have held onto their legacies as artists despite their absence. Alas, that just makes the hype for new material all the more anticipated.

Meanwhile, both artists also contributed to rollout rumors thanks to some social media moves and recent public appearances. However, in the face of all of this, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have much more pressing matters to attend to. Their second son Riot Rose will turn a year old soon, and it's clear that they enjoy each other's company more than anything else. Maybe that wholesomeness should keep fans at bay when it comes to new music, but who are we to deny new projects from amazing musicians?

