ASAP Rocky Reunites With ASAP Ferg To Preview New Music

The ASAP Mob would not have blown up without ASAP Rocky and ASAP Ferg. The former was the pop star who crossed over and eventually started a family with Rihanna. The latter was the eccentric rapper who embodied the crew's singular aesthetic. They dominated the 2010s with classic singles like "Work" and "Shabba." The 2020s, however, has been a different story. Rocky and Ferg have embarked on two different paths. Thankfully, all that is about to change. ASAP Mob's two biggest members are back in the studio.

On May 8, ASAP Rocky got on Instagram Live to tease new music. The rapper has been hyping up his comeback album, Don't Be Dumb, as a star-studded event, but what fans didn't know is what Ferg was going along for the ride. Metaphorically and literally, in the case of Rocky's Instagram. The two rappers can be seen sitting in a car and playing music that they just recorded. Ferg's verse dominates what we hear of the unreleased song, but both men can be seen bobbing their heads. The production evokes a classic ASAP Mob sound, with frenetic drums and massive bass hits.

ASAP Rocky And Ferg Listened To New Music In The Car

This is cause for celebration for anyone who grew up listening to both rappers. ASAP Rocky hasn't put out an album since 2018, and Ferg's relationship with the rest of ASAP Mob has been strained since he was reportedly kicked out of the group in 2020. Ferg detailed his issues with the group in the song "Big ASAP." (ASAP Nast invited Ferg back to the group months later, but it's unclear if he accepted the invite). Rocky and Ferg, meanwhile, haven't been on a song together since "Pups" in 2019.

ASAP Rocky spoke on his relationship with Ferg during a 2020 episode of Drink Champs. He assured fans that things were good between them, even if they weren't collaborating as often as they used to. "Everything’s lovely, man," he asserted. "We all blessed to be here. Everybody doing they thing and everybody’s eclectically kind of like progressively being creative, doing they own thing... The hardest thing to do is to keep a group together and sh*t like that. That’s the hardest thing, bro." It looks all the drama has been worked on, and fans will getting the music they've craved for so long.

