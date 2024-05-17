ASAP Rocky Sings Cam'ron Song During Date Night With Rihanna

ASAP Rocky and Rihanna have been going out more. The couple stepped away from the spotlight for a couple years to start a family, but it looks as though both of them are ready to drop new music and regain their popularity. The couple went out for a date night on May 15, and appeared to be having a great time. Footage of the two of them went viral, but the real standout moment came when ASAP Rocky decided to do karaoke. The Harlem rapper stepped up and serenaded the mother of his children with a classic rap single from Cam'ron and Juelz Santana.

ASAP Rocky took the mic and ripped off some of "Oh Boy" while Rihanna stood next to him. A fan captured the whole thing on their phone, and Rihanna looked directly into the camera during Rocky's rapping. "That's my baby daddy," she mouthed amidst the chatter in the club. The pop star mouths the words she knows alongside Rocky, but both of them run out of steam. "I don't know the rest, y'all," the rapper says while laughing. The club didn't care, and cheered on Rocky's performance.

Read More: ASAP Rocky Reunites With ASAP Ferg To Preview New Music

Rihanna Hyped Up ASAP Rocky During His Performance

Rihanna wasn't the only one who was proud of her partner that night. In a separate video, ASAP Rocky can be seen warning a man not to hit on his baby mama. "Don’t be romantic to my girl like that," he told him. There was a split second where it seemed as though the interaction was going to get serious, but the rapper diffused the situation with some humor. "I’m playing with you, man," he assured the stranger. The two then shook hands and continued to have fun.

ASAP Rocky picking Cam'ron's "Oh Boy" was no accident. The rapper is an enormous fan of Cam and the whole Dipset crew. During a 2013 interview with Google Play, Rocky picked the album with "Oh Boy" on it, Come Home with Me, as one of his all-time favorites. "At that time," he explained. "Dispet was my everything. I used to wear the bandana like Juelz Santana. It was just really flashy, flamboyant, gangsta sh*t and I f*cked with it. That was a good a*s f*cking album." Cam'ron has shown love in return, praising ASAP Mob for continuing the Dipset legacy.

Read More: ASAP Rocky & Rihanna Celebrate Son RZA's Second Birthday With NYC Party