Rihanna Confirms That ASAP Rocky Is Working On Her New Album

Rihanna has really tested the patience of her fans. The pop star's last album was in 2016, as she has focused on acting, fashion, and motherhood in the years since. Fortunately, Rihanna seems to be back in album mode. She performed at Super Bowl LVII, and she talked about the making of her upcoming album during a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight. Not only did the pop star confirm she had "hits" on deck, but she revealed that one of her main collaborators is ASAP Rocky.

Rihanna attended the Fenty x Puma Creeper Phatty Earth Tone launch event on April 17. It was during the red carpet event that ET asked her about her upcoming album, and the singer was surprisingly forthright with information. "I already got stuff that I feel like I could make hits out of," she told the outlet. She also sidestepped the rumor that her sons, RZA and Riot, will appear on the album by saying "It's up to them." The biggest reveal came, however, when Rihanna talked about the father of her children.

She confirmed that ASAP Rocky was working on the album by saying they've debated which songs to include on which of their albums. "Me and Rocky are really trying to figure out who’s gonna use what because it’s so good," she reasoned.

Rihanna Is Also Rumored To Be On Rocky's Album

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky collaborating is exciting, if not unexpected. The couple have been dating since 2019, but the hiatuses both artists have taken means they weren't together when they released their last albums, respectively. ASAP Rocky hasn't dropped since Testing in 2018. Rihanna and Rocky have never been on a song together, either, despite the former appearing in the music video for Rocky's "Fashion Killa" in 2011.

It makes sense that Rihanna and ASAP Rocky would collaborate on their comebacks, which is something Rocky discussed with Complex. "I'm always down to collab with my partner," he confirmed. "[Rihanna] is a phenomenal creative. There’s a lot of things we’re going to collaborate on, from products for children." Neither artist has a release date in mind, but it sounds like wait will be worth it.

