Rihanna Fans Angered By Latest Announcement As They Beg For New Album

Rihanna fans have been starving for eight years with no new album in sight, and while rumors have always pointed to its eventual arrival, it's hard to keep hope. Moreover, when the Navy saw that she had a new announcement to share this week, they immediately got their hopes up only to meet disappointment again. Moreover, the Barbadian superstar revealed that Fenty Beauty will launch in China on April 1, and many of her followers ignored this completely and focused on lamenting the lack of new material. But it's important to trust the process, refrain from rushing art and creativity, and acknowledge that she's in a lot of business and family developments right now that are taking precedent.

Furthermore, if the "Shut Up & Drive" hitmaker never drops another full-length, it'll be because of her massive success in other areas and wanting to focus her creative energies into that. As harsh as it sounds, it's the price of being a Stan of such a successful artist. Still, Rihanna seems committed to eventually making her comeback, but life's just been so vibrant and hectic for her as of late. Since her family with A$AP Rocky's captured the minds and hearts of pop culture, she'll never lose the relevance, impact, and love that makes another LP such an anticipated possibility.

Rihanna Announces Fenty Beauty Expansion Into China... But Not A New Album

Elsewhere, the 36-year-old is also making strides with her PUMA collaborations, although an Instagram mishap resulted in some trouble for the company. She's maintained a tight grip on the entertainment world, which ironically seems to have strengthened since the release of ANTI back in 2016. The longer Rihanna waits, the more that the myth builds and spreads, no matter the reason for a delay of lack of releases. Maybe what we need is some time away from the headlines before she strikes.

Fan Reactions

Meanwhile, there are also plenty of artists out there that want to bring RiRi out of the cave, such as Cardi B. "I love Rihanna’s music," she told Million Dollaz Worth of Game. "But, I don’t [make] music like that. I sound kinda stupid trying to sing like that. I sound stupid trying to make music like that. So, if I ever get that perfect record, I can not wait until I feel like, ‘This song… I know she’s going to like it.' I don’t want to send her nothing like, ‘Ho, what the f**k is this s**t? Take this thing out of my face.'" For more news and the latest updates on Rihanna, stick around on HNHH.

