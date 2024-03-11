Rihanna Accidentally Puts PUMA In A Bind As 2014 IG Post Lead To Sneaker Design Being Declared Public Domain

There are not too many more iconic pairings in the music and fashion world than Rihanna and PUMA. They have been together for just about a decade now, which is kind of crazy to think it has not been longer. The multicultural multi-hyphenate has done a lot for the athletic wear and shoe brand over the years. However, that is not to say that it has all gone smoothly, even though nothing really does. According to HipHopDX, PUMA is still having no luck getting a trademark approved with the European Union’s Intellectual Property Office.

This all began on signing day for the R&B legend, which was in late 2014. Rihanna posted that she was inking her deal to become PUMA's creative director on her Instagram with the caption, "on the dotted line. #PUMA" However, she made one crucial mistake by including her shoes in the photo. That put the unreleased shoe with the original ethos out into the world, making it public domain one year prior to the registration being filed in 2016. Essentially, she disclosed the design, leaving it open to be taken up by someone else, rendering a patent useless.

This Now The Second Time PUMA Tried To Correct Rihanna's Mishap

Dutch shoe wholesaler J.H. van Hilst won the case in 2016, but PUMA was adamant to get the original ruling overturned. Unfortunately, it was shot down once again. The argument against PUMA was that because of Rihanna's status, many people could have taken interest in her clothing. The one silver lining in this is that this only pertains to Europe, not the United States.

What are your thoughts on PUMA's patent getting denied again after Rihanna shared a shoe design back in 2014? Are you surprised or not that she is still working with the brand even after that mistake? Do you think PUMA should give up on trying to fix this, why or why not?

