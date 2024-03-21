Rihanna Flexed Her Hit-Making Abilities On "Shut Up And Drive"

Rihanna killed it with this era.

Rihanna is one of the biggest pop stars of our time. However, she hasn't dropped a new album in over eight years. Her last project was the incredible Anti which came out in 2016. Overall, fans have given up on her ever dropping a new album. After all, she has moved on to other projects. For instance, she has been working hard on her Fenty Beauty line. Furthermore, she is a mother now, and that has certainly taken up a considerable amount of her time. Whether or not she drops another album, is anyone's guess right now.

With Rihanna's absence from the music world being felt by everyone, fans are now going back to her old projects. A great example of her early work would have to be Good Girl Gone Bad. This 2007 album is a classic that features a ton of incredible songs. Overall, there are so many tracks to choose from when it comes to Throwback Thursday. However, today, we have decided to highlight "Shut Up And Drive."

Rihanna Delivered With "Good Girl Gone Bad"

This track was yet another example of Rihanna's hit-making abilities. From the guitar-centric production to the confident singing and racecar-inspired lyrics, this song was a pop music anthem. Riri was on a roll during this time, especially with songs like "Umbrella" and "Disturbia." That said, "Shut Up And Drive" is a song that has a special place in our hearts.

Let us know your favorite song off of Good Girl Gone Bad, in the comments section down below. What is your favorite Rihanna album? Do you prefer her older albums or do you prefer the newer stuff? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Quotable Lyrics:

I've got class like a '57 Cadillac
Got overdrive with a whole lot of boom in the back
You look like you can handle what's under my hood
You keep sayin' that you will, boy, I wish you would

