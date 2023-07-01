ASAP Rocky Speaks On Potential Rihanna Collaboration

In a lengthy interview with Complex, ASAP Rocky opened up about a bunch of different topics. From new album details to directing a Beats by Dre ad, the rapper is thriving both in his musical career and his home life. He and his wife, singer superstar Rihanna, are expecting their second child later this year. Their first child, RZA, was born in May of last year. And while they’ve been collaborating to create an incredible family, the interviewer at Complex wondered if they would ever collaborate musically.

ASAP Rocky’s fourth studio album, Don’t Be Dumb, includes plenty of next-level performers and production credits. The album has Tyler, the Creator, Hit-Boy, Metro Boomin, Mike Dean, and more artists gracing the tracklist. And his latest single from the upcoming project, “RIOT (Rowdy Pipe’n),” hints at a potential Rihanna verse. In the song, he raps, “Collab with my baby mom.” Talking to Complex, ASAP Rocky said, “I’m always down to collab with my partner. She’s a phenomenal creative. Yeah, there’s a lot of things we’re going to collaborate on, from products for children, there’s a lot of things to look forward to.”

Could An ASAP Rocky & Rihanna Collab Happen?

While time will tell whether ASAP Rocky and Rihanna will come together on one of Don’t Be Dumb’s songs, they’re busy doing plenty of other things. Both were featured in a Beats by Dre advertisement for the 15th anniversary of the Beats Studio Pro. In the commercial, Rihanna (off-screen) asks her partner ASAP to go get diapers for their child. He throws on his Beats overhead headphones and runs through New York City to get the goods without getting mobbed by fans. This was ASAP’s directorial debut.

The album might also feature Peso Pluma, a rapper with a regional Mexican music background. The pair of hip-hop performers were seen together, which means ASAP Rocky is in the final stages of album mode. There is no release date for the album. But with all of these heavy-hitting collaborations — including a potential Rihanna appearance — this project is looking to be one of the best LPs of 2023.

