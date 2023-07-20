ASAP Rocky Suggests He Already Married Rihanna On “RIOT (Rowdy Pipe’n)”

A$AP Rocky is once again fueling hype for his next studio album with the bouncy and boisterous single, “RIOT (Rowdy Pipe’n).” After previous track releases like “Same Problems?” and “S***in’ Me,” this new one brings the New York MC slightly back to cloud-rap roots with a more ethereal and woozy trap banger. However, as we expected with a new Rocky cut, there are also some interesting references to his partner Rihanna, and it seems like the power couple might be closer than we know. Moreover, throughout a couple of lines here, he hints that he already married RiRi and they just haven’t told the public.

The most obvious of these references is the line “My wife is erotic, I’m smokin’ exot*c” at the beginning of the first verse. While the other references don’t have to do with marriage, they still refer to the Barbadian superstar being on another level. “Pass on the sweetie, I got me a RiRi,” ASAP Rocky spits at one point during the second verse. Another line hints at a collaboration between the two, although it’s unclear how it’s manifesting: “New collab’ with my baby mom,” he raps.

Read More: Rihanna & ASAP Rocky Embark On Shopping Trip In L.A.

ASAP Rocky’s “RIOT (Rowdy Pipe’n): Stream

Furthermore, this is far from the first time that either rumors or Rocky or RiRi themselves approached the topic of tying the knot. “I’d like to dedicate this song to my beautiful wife in the motherf***ing building!” ASAP Rocky said during a Spotify-sponsored show at Cannes. Since we have no public ceremony, proposal, or other suggestive hint to go off of, it’s unclear whether this is just a rhetorical use of the term. Regardless of what the official title of their union is, the power couple is clearly as tight as ever, so maybe they just want to keep that special relationship more to themselves.

Still, other reports from allegedly close sources suggested that they were “in no rush” to marry back in May of this year. Despite the conflicting information, an official legal union wouldn’t make buzz around either musician more or less pronounced. They’d be just as talked about as ever because, married or not, they still turn heads and show each other a lot of love wherever they go. On that note, come back to HNHH for the latest news and updates on Rihanna and ASAP Rocky.

Read More: RZA “Honored” By Rihanna And ASAP Rocky’s Baby Name

[via]