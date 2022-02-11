Rihanna and ASAP Rocky went out together on a shopping trip in Los Angeles on Friday. For the evening, Rihanna rocked a white short bodycon dress accented by a pair of white sunglasses and silver hoop earrings. She also brought along a snake-skin patterned handbag. Rocky, on the other hand, went with a black leather jacket and dark sunglasses. The public appearance comes as Rihanna is pregnant with the couple’s second child.

Rihanna and Rocky welcomed their first child back in 2022. They avoided publically revealing their son’s name for a year before it was eventually reported to be RZA. They later confirmed the reports to be true and that their son is named after the Wu-Tang Clan legend.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 11: ASAP Rocky and Rihanna pose for a picture as they celebrate her beauty brands Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skinat Goya Studios on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

RZA, the rapper, described Rocky and Rihanna going with his name as a “great honor” during a recent interview with CNN. “[It’s] a great honor to know that there’s another generation that’s not even of my own household that feels the strength and the inspiration of that name,” he told the outlet. “RZA isn’t only a name, it’s a title. So it’s an honor and I salute her and ASAP and their family. All the blessings in the world from me.”

As the couple awaits the arrival of baby number two, Rocky recently called Rihanna his “wife” during a live performance at Spotify Beach at Cannes Lions in June. Us Weekly reported afterward that the two have discussed the idea of tying the knot. “They’ve talked about getting married down the line,” a source told the outlet at the time. “[They] both think of each other as the one they’re going to spend the rest of their life with.” Check out pictures from Rihanna and ASAP Rocky’s recent shopping trip here.

