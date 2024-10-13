Rihanna Reveals How RZA Has Handled Becoming A Big Brother

Celebrity Sightings In London- September 16, 2024
LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 16: Rihanna arriving at Selfridges for her Fenty Hair launch party on September 16, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images)
Rihanna discussed having two kids at the Savage X Fenty event.

Rihanna says that her children, RZA and Riot, are teaching her as much as she's teaching them. She discussed the kids as well as her experiences with motherhood during an interview with Access Hollywood‘s Scott Evans on Thursday at the launch of a new line for her Savage X Fenty brand.

“It’s fun, I literally, I enjoy it so much,” Rihanna said. “I am just looking at them and living through them and I’m amazed by every new discovery of theirs, even their boundaries. They’re teaching me how to be their mom as much as I’m teaching them how to be in this world and guide them as best as I can.”

Rihanna Attends Savage X Fenty Celebration Of Lavish Lace Debut

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 10: Rihanna attends the Savage X Fenty Celebration of Lavish Lace Debut at Nordstrom Century City on October 10, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty)

From there, Rihanna discussed how her eldest child, RZA, has handled becoming a big brother. “The second that his baby brother cries, he’s there,” she said. “He’s running down, he’s actually crying too. He’s worried. He loves him! It’s just hard to share toys and pacifiers.” She and ASAP Rocky welcomed RZA back in May 2022 as their first child. The two had first confirmed they were dating during an interview in 2021.

Rihanna Reflects On Motherhood

Check out Rihanna's full comments from this week's Savage X Fenty event below. The interview comes as she continues to prepare for her long-awaited ninth studio album. Additionally, Rocky is gearing up for the release of his new album, Don't Be Dumb, which was originally slated for release in August. He cited sample clearances and leaks as the reason for the delay. Savage X Fenty is now available at Nordstrom stores and the company's website. Be on the lookout for further updates on Rihanna on HotNewHipHop.

