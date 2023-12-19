Rihanna Reflects On Seeing ASAP Rocky Become A Father: "It's A Turn-On"

Rihanna says that she loves ASAP Rocky "differently" now that he's a father and that it's a "major turn-on." She reflected on their relationship as parents during an interview with Access Hollywood at the launch party for the Fenty x Puma Creeper Phatty. They share two children, RZA, 19 months, and Riot, four months.

“I loved him differently as a dad. This is major, major like, it’s a turn-on," she began. "It’s just like, ‘Wow! What a leader, what a great, patient, loving (dad). And my kids are obsessed with him. I’m just a background, I’m an extra. Yep! It happens! … It doesn’t matter if it’s girls or boys, they love their dad differently and I love to see it.”

Rihanna Attends FENTY x PUMA Sneaker Launch Party

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 18: Rihanna attends the FENTY x PUMA sneaker launch party at NeueHouse Los Angeles on December 18, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage,)

Rihanna also discussed her expectations for her kids and passing on her own features to them. “You don’t have an idea [when you picture your future family]. I hoped that I could have kids one day. And I hoped that I could have them in love. I hoped I could be a part of a family that breaks generational curses… it’s happening, and I can’t believe it,” she said. "The only thing I imagined was probably the forehead on RZA. Riot doesn’t have it. I’m like, wait, are you sure? You can’t lose this thing." Check out her full comments with Access Hollywood below.

Rihanna Discusses Her Family

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky confirmed they were in a relationship in May 2021. Less than a year later, they announced they were expecting their first child together. During her Super Bowl LVII halftime show performance in 2023, Rihanna confirmed she was pregnant with their second child. Be on the lookout for further updates on ASAP Rocky and Rihanna on HotNewHipHop.

