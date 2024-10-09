Pharrell And ASAP Rocky Will Serve As Co-Chairs For The 2025 Met Gala

The exhibition will be titled “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style."

Pharrell and ASAP Rocky are among several celebrities who will serve as co-chairs for the upcoming 2025 Met Gala. The Metropolitan Museum of Art announced the group as well as the event’s theme on Wednesday afternoon. Rocky and Pharrell will be joined by Lewis Hamilton, Colman Domingo, and Anna Wintour as co-chairs with LeBron James serving as an honorary chair. The title of the event will be “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.”

“The Costume Institute’s spring 2025 exhibition will present a cultural and historical examination of the Black dandy, from the figure’s emergence in Enlightenment Europe during the 18th century to today’s incarnations in cities around the world,” the exhibition’s description reads. “... Historically, the term dandy was used to describe someone—often a man—who is extremely devoted to style and approaches it as a discipline. Dandyism was initially imposed on Black men in 18th-century Europe as the Atlantic slave trade and an emerging culture of consumerism created a trend of fashionably dressed, or dandified, servants.”

The announcement for Pharrell comes ahead of the release of his highly-anticipated new film, Piece by Piece, which hits theaters later this week. The animated biographical film will tell the story of Pharrell's life and career through Legos. Gwen Stefani, Kendrick Lamar, Timbaland, Justin Timberlake, Busta Rhymes, Jay-Z, and Snoop Dogg all lent their voices to the project.

ASAP Rocky, on the other hand, is preparing for the release of his highly-anticipated fourth studio album, Don't Be Dumb. He originally planned to drop back in August but delayed the project. Be on the lookout for further updates on Pharrell and Asap Rocky as well as the 2025 Met Gala on HotNewHipHop.

